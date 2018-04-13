Cricket: Surrey sign Elgar to cover Marsh's injury-enforced absence

Surrey have signed South Africa batsman Dean Elgar as their overseas player for the first part of the County Championship season.

Surrey sign Elgar to cover Marsh's injury-enforced absence

Australia's Mitchell Marsh had been set to link up with Surrey in time for the start of the new domestic season, but he has been forced out following ankle surgery.

That has enabled the county to recruit Elgar - Marsh's opponent in the infamous recent Proteas-Australia Test series - for the first two months of the season, prior to his country's tour of Sri Lanka.

This will be Elgar's second stint with Surrey, having played three matches in 2015.

"I am really grateful for the opportunity to be back at Surrey for the start of the summer," he said.

"I hope to contribute for the period I am at the club, on and off the field, and I'm looking forward to seeing all involved at the great club again."

Director of cricket Alec Stewart added: "Given the news that Mitch Marsh will need ankle surgery, to be able to bring someone of Dean's calibre to the club, at such short notice, for the first period of the season is a real bonus.

"We know Dean well after his time with us in 2015 and his international quality and experience will be a real asset. We look forward to welcoming him to the Oval."