Fultz honoured to become youngest to record NBA triple-double

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Markelle Fultz was honoured to become the youngest player to record a triple-double in the NBA on Wednesday.

At 19 years and 317 days, Fultz posted 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 25 minutes off the bench as the Sixers also made history by picking up their 16th straight win with a monster 130-95 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Fultz missed 68 games with a shoulder injury but finished the season with flair and was proud of his achievement.

"It's an honour, really. I think it just shows the work I put in in the gym and I thank my team-mates for it, too – without them I couldn't do it," he told reporters.

"It just shows what I can do. It's definitely a confidence builder and just keep trying to build up going into the playoffs.

"I always believed in myself, I knew what I was capable of. It was just a matter of going out there, enjoying myself and playing confidently."

Fultz, who was selected by Philadelphia with the first pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, revealed how his team-mates celebrated his triple-double with him.

"They killed me. The poured strawberry milk, chocolate milk, water, they drowned me with everything but it's all love and appreciation," he said.

"I don't even know [who got me] but I'm going to find out and get them back."

The Sixers, seeded third in the Eastern Conference, will make their first postseason appearance since 2012 against the Miami Heat on Saturday.