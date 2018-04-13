Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have been nominated for Uefa Champions League Player of the Week and Goal of the Week awards respectively.

Mane, Salah nominated for Champions League prizes

While the prize for the most outstanding individual covers only the second leg, the shortlist for the best goal was from the entire quarter-final round.

The duo played starring roles as Jurgen Klopp’s side thumped Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate, and Mane’s contribution to their impressive 2-1 away victory to secure a last-four berth has seen him pitted against Edin Dzeko [AS Roma], Mario Mandzukic [Juventus] and Arjen Robben [Bayern Munich].

On the other hand, Salah lovely lobbed effort to bring the Reds back into the game at the Etihad - after Gabriel Jesus’ second-minute opener had threatened the visitors’ 3-0 advantage from the first leg - faces a strong challenge in Cristiano Ronaldo’s overhead kick against Juventus last week.

Also nominated were Luis Suarez’s goal against Roma at Camp Nou and one of Mandzukic’s headers at the Santiago Bernabeu as the Old Lady fell short in their fightback against Madrid on Wednesday evening.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's long-range effort against Pep Guardiola’s side at Anfield also made the cut.