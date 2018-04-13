West Brom will leave "no stone unturned" in their attempts to bounce back from a difficult season after making further changes to the club's staff.

Terraneo appointed as West Brom look to 'change the culture'

Following the departures of chairman John Williams and chief executive Martin Goodman back in February, technical director Nick Hammond has now left his role at the Hawthorns.

The club - who sit bottom of the Premier League table, 10 points adrift of 17th-placed Crystal Palace, with just five games remaining - are also looking for a new head coach after Alan Pardew's exit by mutual consent at the start of this month.

READ MORE: Abraham denies Baggies valuable victory

READ MORE: Moore delighted with ‘first-class’ West Brom despite draw

Giuliano Terraneo, who was previously sporting director at Fenerbahce, has joined as technical consultant for an initial six-month period.

However, chief executive Mark Jenkins has revealed the long-term plan is to "change the culture and the direction" at West Brom, who have won just three league games this season.

“I want to assure our supporters that we’re leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to ensure we recover from this very disappointing campaign," Jenkins told the club's website.

“We need to change the culture and the direction of the club and we need to do it in a way which is sustainable for the long term.

“We welcome Giuliano who will bring fresh eyes and vision to the task of squad development and future recruitment.

“From my discussions with the owners already, I know there is a genuine desire to build a team with greater goal power and attacking threat which can capture the fans’ imagination."