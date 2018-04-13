Oghenekaro Etebo has disclosed his determination to help Las Palmas escape the drop from the Spanish Primera Division at the end of the season.

Fit-again Oghenekaro Etebo vows to aid Las Palmas’ LaLiga stay

The Nigeria international returned to action last weekend in Palmas’ loss to Levante after missing two games owing to a hamstring injury.

La Union Deportiva have only won five times in 31 games this season and are placed 19th in the log after managing 21 points.

However, ahead of their tie against Real Sociedad on Saturday, the fit-again midfielder has revealed his desire to help the club remain in the top-flight next term.

“Failing to prepare is preparing to fail. I’m feeling good in our training game. Looking forward to this weekend in our fight to stay up,” Etebo posted on Instagram.

MORE:

Impressive Oghenekaro Etebo unlikely to gatecrash Super Eagles midfield



The 22-year-old who joined Paco Jemez’s men on loan from Portuguese outfit Feirense during the January transfer window has made eight appearances for the club.