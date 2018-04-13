Jamaica's Elaine Thompson could not deliver in front of watching compatriot Usain Bolt as the Olympic champion missed out on a Commonwealth Games medal in the 200 metres on Thursday.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Thompson misses out on medal as Bolt watches on

Thompson had finished second in her semi-final 24 hours earlier, but worse was to come as she finished fourth in the Gold Coast 2018 final.

Bolt - in the stands at Carrara Stadium - did see some Jamaican success on the track, though, as he enjoyed a watching brief alongside Thor star Chris Hemsworth.

There was further glory for Australia, while Jack Laugher earned his second Commonwealth title in two days as he cruised to another big victory in the men's 3m springboard diving to continue an impressive Games for England.

OLYMPIC CHAMP COMES UP SHORT

Thompson was going to have to improve on her semi-final performance to add a Commonwealth 200m title to her Olympic gold, but Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, who beat her on Wednesday, again came out on top with a Games record of 22.09 seconds.

Thompson missed out on a medal altogether, but team-mate Shericka Jackson came second in a strong field, with England's Dina Asher-Smith just edging to bronze by 0.01secs.

The watching Bolt witnessed gold for Janieve Russell in the women's 400m hurdles, though, while Jaheel Hyde took bronze in the men's event as Kyron McMaster, from the British Virgin Islands, triumphed.



HEARTBREAK FOR HUGHES

There was controversy in the men's 200m as England's Zharnel Hughes won the race before being disqualified for stepping outside of his lane.

The 22-year-old was in the clear on the home straight when he appeared to lose his balance, stepping across Jereem Richards before lunging over the line - only to be later denied as Richards and Trinidad and Tobago took gold.

Hughes was only told after completing a victory lap and Team England then lodged an unsuccessful appeal, delaying the medal ceremony by 24 hours.

Kenya's Wycliffe Kinyamal just held on to beat Kyle Langford of England in the 800m.

LIFE'S A BEACH FOR THE HOSTS

Australia's Gold Coast gold rush continued with victories in both the men's and women's beach volleyball, along with wins for Kurtis Marschall (men's pole vault) and Dani Stevens (women's discus).

And 68-year-old Ken Hanson became the home nation's oldest ever Commonwealth gold medallist in the B6/B7/B8 lawn bowls triples.

"I must admit I feel like I'm 78," he said. "But I'm happy to be a gold medallist at any age."