Former Purdue star Isaac Haas sued for allegedly infecting partner with STD

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Former Purdue basketball star Isaac Haas is accused of infecting a sexual partner with an incurable STD, she alleges in a civil lawsuit filed this week, according to The Journal & Courier of Lafayette, Ind.

Alyssa Chambers' $1 million suit, filed Tuesday in Tippecanoe (Ind.) Circuit Court, accuses Haas of lying to her about having herpes — and subsequently infecting her.

The suit names Haas, Purdue University and a woman named Madison Millsaps, who is alleged to be involved in the situation primarily via texts to Chambers that allege Haas had infected multiple women with STDs.

The Journal & Courier's attempts to reach Haas and Purdue for comment were unsuccessful. Boilermakers coach Matt Painter declined to comment.

A 7-footer who just completed his fourth season at Purdue, Haas was a third-team All-Big Ten selection and finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given annually to the top center in the nation.

Haas is perceived by most NBA Draft experts as a big-bodied player who is limited offensively, a marginal draft prospect more likely to be signed as a free-agent project.

