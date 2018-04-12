News

Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win

Ryan Shazier injury update: Steelers LB stands at Penguins game

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Ryan Shazier continues to proudly progress with his recovery.

The Steelers linebacker pumped up the Pittsburgh crowd Wednesday before the puck drop of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs series between the Penguins and Flyers.

Shazier stood to greet the PPG Paints Arena audience before leading a "let’s go Pens" chant, which got the building roaring with excitement.



The Penguins went on to rout the rival Flyers with a 7-0 shutout victory led by captain Sidney Crosby, who earned a natural hat trick that brought his playoff goal total to 60.


MORE:
Ryan Shazier times 40s from wheelchair at Pitt pro day
| Ryan Shazier injury update: Steelers LB won’t play in 2018

Shazier, 25, continues to rehab from a serious spinal injury suffered in a Dec. 4 game against the Bengals that required spinal stabilization surgery and left him in a wheelchair. Still, the two-time Pro Bowl player has attended various sporting events and was captured on video doing pull-ups at the gym.

Although he won't play in 2018, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert confirmed there will be some sort of designation for Shazier so he can still remain a part of the team next season.

