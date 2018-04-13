Braves pitcher Brandon McCarthy suffers freak shoulder injury against Nationals

News

Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win
Sporting News
Sporting News /

Atlanta Braves pitcher Brandon McCarthy left Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals with a left shoulder dislocation after reaching to catch a throw from first baseman Freddie Freeman.



MORE: Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann hit in face by line drive



He suffered a partial dislocation and a trainer appeared pop his shoulder back into place.



Fortunately, the freak injury was to his non-throwing shoulder and he isn't expected to miss his next start, according to the Brian Snitker.



McCarthy did get a little hilarious grief from his wife when he didn't do the dishes on Wednesday night.


