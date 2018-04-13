Braves pitcher Brandon McCarthy suffers freak shoulder injury against Nationals

Atlanta Braves pitcher Brandon McCarthy left Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals with a left shoulder dislocation after reaching to catch a throw from first baseman Freddie Freeman.



Pretty sure Brandon McCarthy dislocated his shoulder straight up catching a baseball

Scary moment with Brandon McCarthy. Clutching non-throwing arm elbow after making inning-ending play in fifth.

He suffered a partial dislocation and a trainer appeared pop his shoulder back into place.



Looked like head trainer George Poulis may have popped McCarthy's shoulder back in before he walked off the field.

Fortunately, the freak injury was to his non-throwing shoulder and he isn't expected to miss his next start, according to the Brian Snitker.



#Braves' McCarthy not expected to miss next start

McCarthy did get a little hilarious grief from his wife when he didn't do the dishes on Wednesday night.