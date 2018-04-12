Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will make his comeback at Manchester Arena on June 9.

Fury to make comeback on June 9

Fury has not fought since sensationally out-pointing Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to take the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.

The Brit is free to resume his boxing career after serving a backdated two-year doping ban and will return against an unnamed opponent in his home city.

The 29-year-old, who spoke of his battle with mental health and alcohol problems during his time out of the ring, says he is fitter than ever and vowed to become world champion once again.

"I'm back to reclaim what is rightfully mine and that is the world, because I hold it in my hand." said Fury, who has signed with promoter Frank Warren.

"It's got to be one of the longest comebacks in heavyweight history for a world champion. It's going to be an interesting journey, there are a lot of challenges out there that I'm looking forward to.

"There are a few people out there that are claiming to be the world's best and I know for a fact that they're not.

"Given the right time and the right amount of fights, all of these guys I don't feel are going to be much of a match up for me. The reason being my skill, agility and speed will be too much for the sluggers and wild punchers that we see today and I'm looking forward to getting in there and putting on a display."

He added: "I'm ready to fight, if Frank said we're going to fight this weekend, I'm ready. Fittest I've ever been, people say you've had two-and-half-years out of the ring. Timing, reflexes, everything is better than it's ever been.”

Fury has won all 25 professional fights, 18 of which were by knockout.