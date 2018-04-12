Frank Vogel has been fired by the Orlando Magic, having failed to guide them into the NBA playoffs in his two seasons at the helm.

Orlando Magic sack coach Vogel after dismal second season

The Magic announced on Thursday they have parted ways with the head coach, their record having got worse in each of his campaigns after replacing Scott Skiles.

Orlando wrapped up their season on Wednesday with a 25-57 record, four wins worse than in Vogel's maiden campaign and 10 shy of what Skiles achieved in his lone campaign with the team.

Including an unsuccessful run before that under Jacque Vaughn, the Magic have not made the postseason in six years.

"We would like to thank Frank for his contributions to the Orlando Magic," president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said in a statement.

"We appreciate the sacrifices he made as head coach and certainly wish him and his family well going forward."

Vogel, 44, led the Indiana Pacers to the playoffs in five of his six seasons there and has a coaching record of 304-291 despite his miserable run in Orlando.