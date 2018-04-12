Ronaldo leads Champions League Team of the quarter-finals
1
Alisson | Goalkeeper
Roma's highly-rated shot-stopper Alisson made 10 saves against Barcelona, with seven of those coming at Camp Nou, where he kept his side in the tie before keeping a crucial clean sheet in the return fixture. The brilliant Brazilian is making an increasingly strong case to be considered the best goalkeeper in the world right now.
2
Rafinha | Full-back
The versatile defender was called from the bench to replace an inadequate Juan Bernat in Sevilla, helping Bayern Munich come from behind to seal a 2-1 away win. With first-choice left-back David Alaba sidelined for the second leg at the Allianz Arena, Rafinha was chosen ahead of Bernat, and put in a determined and disciplined defensive display, finishing with more tackles and interceptions than anyone else on the pitch as Bayern kept the clean sheet they needed to advance.
3
Dejan Lovren | Centre-back
The much-maligned Dejan Lovren is always prone to making costly mistakes but, credit where it's due, he was impeccable in both of Liverpool's wins over Manchester City. Alongside Virgil Van Dijk, who would have earned inclusion had it not been for his error in the build-up to Gabriel Jesus' goal at the Etihad, the Croatian restricted Pep Guardiola's fearsome side to just three shots on target over the course of 180 minutes.
4
Kostas Manolas | Centre-back
Having put through his own net in rather unfortunate circumstances at Camp Nou, Roma defender Kostas Manolas responded in heroic fashion in the return. Not only did he carry a defence that shut down Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, he then went and netted the tie-deciding goal, prompting one of the most passionate celebrations we've seen in years!
5
Andy Robertson | Full-back
One of the revelations of the Premier League season, Andy Robertson was immense for Liverpool against City, particularly in the first leg at Anfield, where he made one rampaging run after another. At the Etihad, meanwhile, he demonstated his defensive diligence, thus earning him selection at left-back ahead of Aleksandar Kolarov, who was fantastic for Roma in their second-leg comeback against Barcelona.
6
Toni Kroos | Midfield
The one Real Madrid player to perform at a consistently high level in the nerve-racking win over Juventus, Toni Kroos turned in midfield masterclass in Turin. The German also created more chances than any other player (four) in the return fixture, as well as having more touches, and making more passes and tackles than anyone else.
7
Daniele De Rossi | Midfield
A true gladiator, Roma captain Daniele De Rossi produced one of the finest performances of his career when his club needed him most. The veteran played a pivotal role in one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history, creating the Giallorossi's opener at the Stadio Olimpico with a brillliant ball over the top before then doubling the hosts' advantage with a coolly-taken penalty.
8
Miralem Pjanic | Midfield
One wonders how Juve's clash with Real would have turned out had Miralem Pjanic not been suspended for the first leg, given the Bosnian was brilliant the the Bernabeu. Not only did he use the ball effectively, he also recovered possession more times (11) than any other player on the pitch.
9
Mohamed Salah | Right wing
Even an injury couldn't disrupt Mohamed Salah's remarkable season. Having played a pivotal role in Liverpool's first-half blitz of Man City at Anfield, the Egypt international was forced off with a groin problem shortly after the break. However, he returned to net the tie's killer goal at the Etihad with yet another staggeringly cool finish. As a result, Salah warrants inclusion ahead of Douglas Costa, even though the Juve winger gave Marcelo all sorts of trouble in Madrid.
10
Edin Dzeko | Centre-forward
Edin Dzeko certainly made the most of his first ever appearance in the Champions League quarter-finals. The Bosnian's strike at Camp Nou kept Roma's tie with Barcelona alive and his early goal at the Olimpico made the Giallorossi and all of their fans believe that they could make the impossible possible!
11
Cristiano Ronaldo | Left wing
Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals in Turin, the second of which was so good, so spectacular that it prompted a round of applause from the Juventus fans. The Portugal attacker endured a far more frustrating time at the Bernabeu but only until the hosts were awarded a controversial, injury-time penalty that he converted in typically nerveless and emphatic fashion to carry his club into the Champions League semi-finals once again.