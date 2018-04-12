Giants star S Landon Collins to have second surgery on forearm

Giants Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins is facing a second surgery on the broken right forearm he sustained in late December and likely will be sidelined until training camp, he confirmed to NorthJersey.com on Wednesday night.

A second surgery, first reported by NFL Network, is necessary because the injury, suffered while making a tackle in Week 16, isn't healing as quickly as the Giants medical staff hoped.



Giants S Landon Collins’ arm isn’t healing as quickly as docs would hope and might soon undergo surgery to plate the break again, sources say. Timeline for a recovery would be about six to eight weeks to return to full football activity. So he’d miss the spring, be back for camp.

Collins said Wednesday he has accepted three doctors' recommendation that the additional procedure is needed to help the healing process.

"I hate surgery," Collins told NorthJersey.com via text. "And then I'm thinking I'm fine and excited about this season, being on the field for OTAs. It's a bone. It's going to come back stronger, so it shouldn't affect nothing I'm trying to do [moving forward]."

Collins earlier this week told reporters on a conference call that his arm was “100 percent” but insisted Wednesday that he wasn't lying when he made that assessment. Instead, he said he was surprised when doctors told him another procedure would be best.

At 24, he is entering the last year of his rookie contract, and, according to NorthJersey.com, the rugged safety who was an All-Pro in 2016 is expected to be a key player in new coordinator James Bettcher's defense.