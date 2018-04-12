Joshua: Wilder unification fight has to happen

Anthony Joshua says a heavyweight unification fight with Deontay Wilder "has to happen" for the good of boxing.

Briton Joshua holds the IBF, WBA and WBO belts, with the WBC strap belonging to Wilder, who posted on Twitter a fortnight ago that he would accept the challenge of a mammoth bout.

And it is a fight that must happen to validate the current boxing era, according to Joshua.

"It has to happen," he told Sky Sports. "There's not really been many fights in the heavyweight division in history that haven't happened when you're talking about championship level.

"In terms of history, I think that this fight has to happen because it wouldn't be great for this era of boxing if it doesn't happen."

However, Joshua still says he is not sure that Wilder is serious in his willingness to take the fight.

"If it is a $100million fight and they are happy with taking 60-40, I'll take 50-50," he said. "Give me $50m dollars up front and I swear I'll take that fight tomorrow.

"They're not making offers like that, but they're talking about it, so it's not real. We offered them a lucrative deal and we are just waiting to hear if he's serious or not.

"They like to jump on social media, rather than e-mailing us back in a professional manner. I don't understand where they're coming from. Nevertheless, there's many heavyweights out there that are serious."