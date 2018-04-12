Leeds Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins has signed a new deal to commit his future to the club for at least another three years.

Rhinos captain Watkins signs contract extension

England international Watkins was set to be out of contract at the end of next season, but a renewal keeps him tied down until the 2021 Rugby League World Cup at the earliest.

And the 27-year-old explained that this was an important deal for him to get done with a club that he loves.

"This is a big stage in any rugby player's career as I come into my late twenties and it is a massive deal for me to sign a new contact," he said.

"I love this club from the bottom of my heart. It is a fantastic club and I have been fortunate to be part of a successful period in the early part of my career, our challenge now is to take that culture forward.

"The special thing about this club is the family aspect and how we collectively want to achieve something together - that made it very easy to extend my contract.

"I adore this club and love being with the boys. The whole environment was key in convincing me that I wanted to stay here."

Watkins has won six Super League Grand Finals with Leeds since coming through the club's youth set-up.