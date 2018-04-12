A look at the lighter side of the Commonwealth Games:

GOLD COAST - Usain Bolt may be the fastest man the world has ever seen but 86-year-old David Johnson has him covered when it comes to Commonwealth Games medals.

Johnson met Bolt on Thursday before the sprint superstar fronted a media opportunity and showed him the gold and silver medals he won at the 1950 Empire Games in Auckland, New Zealand.

Bolt, who won only one Commonwealth medal in his illustrious career, was clearly impressed by Johnson's bling, which came in the 220 yard dash and the 4x110 yard relays.

GOLD COAST - Rugby Australia shouldn't have too many fears about pin-up girl Charlotte Caslick being poached by the AFL to join their booming women's competition.

Although the stand-out sevens playmaker has all the skills to make her an obvious AFL target, Caslick has been quick to highlight what Aussie rules lacks before her Games campaign kicks off at Robina Stadium.

"I think rugby sevens has so much more to offer at this stage," she said. "We have the Olympic and Commonwealth Games, a World Series, a Rugby World Cup; like we travel the world and there's so many benefits to rugby that I wouldn't be able to pass up."

GOLD COAST - Seems like there's no love lost in the New Zealand mountain biking team even though the Kiwis finished 1-2 in a pulsating the men's event at Nerang.

"There's good sportsmanship and there's not, and I felt like that wasn't there today - it's a bit of a shame really," gold medallist Sam Gaze said after Anton Cooper took off while he dealt with a flat tyre

Gaze didn't let it stop him from producing a remarkable comeback, but silver medallist Cooper stood his ground after the race.

"I didn't know if he was feeling unwell or something had gone drastically wrong - it's not my job to sit around and wait at that point," he said.

GOLD COAST - The contest for which Commonwealth nation has the best team base of the 2018 Games is really no contest at all.

It's gold, gold, gold for Wales - or Team Cymru - who have set up in the scenic surrounds of the Kurrawa Surf Club.

There are red dragon Welsh flags everywhere and the club is proving a huge hit with Welsh athletes, officials and fans.

BRISBANE - Good thing Singaporean Martina Lindsay Veloso took up shooting.

Because, by her own admission, she's no good at tennis - despite the fact she's carries the names of two of the sport's legends.

Veloso won her second gold medal of the Games on Thursday, taking out the women's 50m rifle prone.

The 19-year-old's parents, however, are tennis freaks and named her after Martina Hingis and Lindsay Davenport.

It doesn't stop there - her four younger siblings copped the same treatment, with one of them named Marat Lleyton.

GOLD COAST - Thankfully he wasn't needed but the most Australian staff role at the Games has to go to the snake catcher organisers had on standby for the mountain bike track at the Nerang State Forest.

Given the challenges of the twisty, rock-strewn course it's probably just as well no serpents decided to make an appearance allowing the competitors to focus on their race and staying upright.