Sanchez, Stanton power Yankees past Red Sox in heated game

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox rivalry went from lukewarm to hot during Wednesday's heated MLB encounter.

New York prevailed 10-7 at Fenway Park, but there was plenty of excitement and drama from both teams. Benches cleared twice, the second time resulting in a brawl when Joe Kelly plunked Yankees slugger Tyler Austin with a 98-mph fastball.

Austin was displeased with what he thought was an intentional shot. The Red Sox were mad at Austin for an ugly slide into second base.

The Yankees jumped out to an early 4-1 lead, bouncing Red Sox starter David Price after the first inning. The Red Sox announced that the star pitcher felt a "sensation" in his hand, leading to his early departure.

Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez led the Yankees with three hits apiece. Sanchez blasted two home runs with four RBIs, while Stanton had two runs scored and three RBIs. Aaron Judge added two hits and two runs scored.

J.D. Martinez lifted Boston back into the game with a fifth inning grand slam off Masahiro Tanaka, but the Yankees already had eight runs at that point, and they scored two more the next inning.

The loss knocked the Red Sox down to 9-2 for the season, still best in the American League. The Yankees improved to 6-6, getting back to .500 after two straight loses.

KEPLER SEES TWINS PAST ASTROS

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler went two for four with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 9-8 win over the Houston Astros. Kepler's second home run was a walk off, which helped Minnesota avoid blowing an early 8-1 lead. He is now batting .281 this season.

For the second time in three years, Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco tossed a complete game against the Detroit Tigers. This time, he allowed just one run off three hits and six strikeouts in a 5-1 victory. All three hits allowed went to Tigers outfielder Leonys Martin, who finished a triple shy of the cycle.

ARENADO SEES RED

Nolan Arenado struck out in his only at-bat during the Colorado Rockies' 6-4 win over the San Diego Padres, but he was ejected after charging the mound when Luis Perdomo threw a pitch behind him. Arenado threw several punches, landing none, but will almost certainly face a multi-game suspension for his actions.

CRAWFORD GOES LONG!

J.P. Crawford bombed one over the fence.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta Braves 5-3 Washington Nationals



Minnesota Twins 9-8 Houston Astros



Chicago White Sox 2-1 Tampa Bay Rays



Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 St Louis Cardinals



Seattle Mariners 4-2 Kansas City Royals



Colorado Rockies 6-4 San Diego Padres



Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3 San Francisco Giants



Cleveland Indians 5-1 Detroit Tigers



Baltimore Orioles 5-3 Toronto Blue Jays



Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Cincinnati Reds



New York Mets 4-1 Miami Marlins



New York Yankees 10-7 Boston Red Sox



Chicago Cubs 13-5 Pittsburgh Pirates



Los Angeles Angels 7-2 Texas Rangers



Oakland Athletics 16-6 Los Angeles Dodgers

PIRATES AT CUBS

The Pittsburgh Pirates remain the surprising leader in the National League Central. After selling a couple of important pieces during the offseason, many expected a rebuilding year for the Pirates. Trevor Williams (2-0, 1.59 ERA) will take the mound for Pittsburgh, duelling against Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 4.09 ERA). The Chicago Cubs, playing without injured Anthony Rizzo, have struggled on offense this season.