Indian Women’s League (IWL) introduced a new rule this year. Clubs were allowed to rope in foreign recruits. However, a maximum of two could be featured in the matchday squad, with one being named in the starting line-up. Madurai’s Sethu FC acquired the services of Bangladeshi forward Sabina Khatun who went on to contribute six goals out of the 11 they registered which helped them reach the semifinals.

Sabina Khatun is Bangladesh’s gift to Indian Women’s League

In Sabina, Sethu have found a goal-scoring machine. The 24-year-old has been enjoying her time in IWL, a tournament she describes as competitive. "In South Asia, there are some top footballers coming from India. Now that I have been playing alongside them, I have noticed that they are quality players. The teams playing in the final round of the IWL are excellent and are highly competitive," she told Goal.

Kick-starting her career in 2009, Sabina participated in Bangladesh's National Championship, playing for her district Satkhira (Khulna Division). It is in the same year that she earned herself a first-time national call-up as the Tigresses geared up for the 2010 South Asian Games. Since then, she has been a regular part of the Bangladeshi national team set-up.

Supported by her district team coach and family members, Sabina has always been encouraged to achieve her goals. Apart from football, the striker has also played futsal in the past. ‘’In the Maldives, I played in the futsal league for Maldives Police Club twice along with playing in the football league for a season. Back home, I started off with Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi, my first club ever, and thereafter played in the corporate league. I also represented Mohammedan SC (Dhaka),’’ she recalls.

Looking to bolster the attack in their debut season, Sethu had reached out to Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), who in turn suggested Sabina's name. Her combination with skipper Indumathi has caught attention in the league.

‘’She is a great player. Indumathi is quite a talent and a great human being. There is always constructive criticism between us. If there are any problems on the field, we have discussions. It's always positive, there are no negative vibes among us,’’ reveals Sabina on her partnership with Indumathi, which has troubled several defenders this season.

Currently in her prime, Sabina claims she looks up to Arjuna awardee Oinam Bembem Devi, who had donned the Indian colours from 1995 to 2016. ‘’I have been seeing how Bembem Devi plays since my career started. Now she has hung up her boots and coaches Eastern (Sporting Union). She is quite an inspiration,’’ comments Sabina.

The Bangladeshi attacker shared her insight on what was their best performance of the tournament. ‘’The last match we played was outstanding. Eastern (Sporting Union) is a great team and the way the girls played was very inspiring. In my opinion, the last match was the best we played in terms of performance in the tournament. Eastern (Sporting Union) and KRYPHSA are strong teams.’’

IWL is only in its second year since inception but the situation of women’s football back home in Bangladesh hasn’t been better. ‘’In Bangladesh, the league has been shut for the last three or four years. BFF women's league chairman Mahfuza Akhter Kiron and the President, Kazi Md. Salahuddin have promised us that they will restart the league this year. I am hopeful and look forward to our girls playing the league in our homeland. Last time around, there were 8 teams. Hopefully, more teams attend this year.’’

The introduction of foreigners has spiced up the tournament but Sabina wants to see more foreigners in the starting XI and not just one. ‘’I won't be on the fence here. In a game where there are 11 players on the field, I feel they could have allowed at least two foreigners to start,’’ concludes Sabina.

A decision on the increase of number of foreigners will only be known later but what is certain now is that their arrival has proven to be fruitful for Sethu FC. It is safe to say that Sethu have enjoyed Sabina’s show in front of the goal, which is sure to continue until the end of their journey in women’s premier division this season. Relentless on the field, entertaining to watch and delivering goals so often, Sabina Khatun has indeed proven to be Bangladesh’s gift to Indian Women’s League.

(Swapnaneel Parasar is Goal's Kolkata correspondent and can be followed on Twitter at @Swapyo)