Golden Knights beat Kings for first postseason win in franchise history

Shea Theodore's first-period goal was all the Vegas Golden Knights needed to secure their first NHL playoff win in franchise history.
Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 30 shots in front of the net for the Golden Knights in game one of their Western Conference first-round clash against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.
The Golden Knights – seeking to become the first team to hoist the Stanley Cup in an inaugural season – limped into the playoffs, having lost two of their final three games and gave up 15 goals over that span but Vegas' defense held their own against three Kings power-plays/
The Kings pulled goalie Jonathan Quick with just under 1:30 remaining but shots by Jeff Carter and Tyler Toffoli were saved by Fleury.
Vegas will look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.