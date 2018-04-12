Shea Theodore's first-period goal was all the Vegas Golden Knights needed to secure their first NHL playoff win in franchise history.

Golden Knights beat Kings for first postseason win in franchise history

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 30 shots in front of the net for the Golden Knights in game one of their Western Conference first-round clash against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

The Golden Knights – seeking to become the first team to hoist the Stanley Cup in an inaugural season – limped into the playoffs, having lost two of their final three games and gave up 15 goals over that span but Vegas' defense held their own against three Kings power-plays/

The Kings pulled goalie Jonathan Quick with just under 1:30 remaining but shots by Jeff Carter and Tyler Toffoli were saved by Fleury.

Vegas will look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.