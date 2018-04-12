Yankees-Red Sox fight: Former Sox player places blame on MLB slide rule

News

Sporting News
The Yankees' Tyler Austin slid into second base too high and hard for the Red Sox's liking Wednesday night. The Sox responded later in the game with a couple of high, hard fastballs aimed at Austin. One of them connected. Fisticuffs ensued.

Yes, it was another episode involving the unwritten rules of baseball. (Oh, don't roll your eyes: You know this stuff matters to fans.) It was pretty basic: Action, reaction, escalation, no admissions of guilt afterward.

FOSTER: Baseball's dumbest unwritten rules



What if the written rules of baseball (and one rule in particular) were actually to blame for the brawl? That was the thought of a former player who knows the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry inside and out:



Youkilis' assessment seems slightly off, even though Youkilis PLAYED THE GAME (an acknowledgement written louder for the Twitterverse). The guy Austin slid into, Brock Holt, didn't let it . . . slide, rule or no rule. Holt clearly didn't like how Austin went through the bag and clipped his ankle.



PHOTOS: Ugliest, weirdest brawls since 1976



Even a Hall of Fame infielder knew that, and he also knew what should have (and did) come next:



For the record, Red Sox first-year manager Alex Cora, himself a former infielder, seemed to be closer to Youkilis' thinking in his postgame comments.



Well, skip, several of your players sure saw it as dirty, so you might want to get everyone on the same (unwritten) page.

