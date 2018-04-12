Carlos Tevez scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Boca Juniors salvaged a draw in their wild finish against Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores.

Palmeiras 1 Boca Juniors 1: Tevez scores 92nd-minute equaliser in dramatic draw

Tevez came off the bench and levelled proceedings in the 92nd minute after Keno had broken the deadlock only moments earlier in Sao Paulo.

The Group Eight clash was petering out for a draw on Wednesday until Keno opened the scoring for Brazilian hosts Palmeiras.

Alejandro Guerra picked out Keno with the outside of his boot and the Palmeiras forward side-footed the ball past Boca goalkeeper Agustin Rossi.

But Palmeiras' joy was short-lived after Tevez equalised in the second of four stoppage-time minutes.

Tevez darted into the six-yard box and volleyed Cristian Pavon's cross from close range as the Argentine giants left Brazil with a share of the spoils.

Palmeiras remain top of the group, two points clear of second-placed Boca after three games.