Selangor head to Alor Setar to collect points, minus Pacheco

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Selangor head coach Nazliazmi Nasir can expect the service of almost all of his best players, when they play Kedah away in their round seven Malaysia Super League match this Friday.

When met during training at the National Sports Council pitch in Bukit Jalil on Wednesday, he told Goal that only a number of his players are unavailable for the match in Alor Setar.

"Alex (Azamuddin Akil) may return to full fitness on time for the match, but Joseph [Kalang Tie] needs more to time to recover.

"[Willian] Pacheco is unavailable because he was sent off in our previous league match, against Perak. The rest of the squad is fully fit and ready for the encounter," said the former youth coach.

He however declined to say that the Red Giants will head to Kedah for a win, and simply said that they will aim for points.

"Kedah haven't been playing as well as they used to, which is understandably part and parcel of football. We can't be over-confident, we must aim to collect points after having lost all of our previous three league matches," he remarked.

MORE:

Possible position movements in Malaysia Super League matchday six

| Kedah's Farhan out for rest of season on ACL injury

| KL's Fabio slams Amri, vows to give Selangor 'toughest game of the season' in second leg

| KFA replaces Marcote with Nidzam



Last season Selangor played Kedah four times; twice in the league and two times in the Malaysia Cup. Both league matches ended in 1-1 draws while Kedah won both cup ties.

Just like Selangor who recently appointed former assistant head coach Nazliazmi to the top job as his predecessor Maniam Pachaiappan's replacement, Kedah recently removed Ramon Marcote from the head coach post and gave the post to his assistant Nidzam Adzha Yusoff.