New York City 4 Real Salt Lake 0: Hosts stay unbeaten with rout

Eastern Conference leaders New York City remain undefeated in MLS after crushing Real Salt Lake 4-0 on Wednesday.

Ismael Tajouri, Maximiliano Moralez, Jo Inge Berget and Ebenezer Ofori scored as New York stayed top of the east with five wins in six matches.

New York were a class above at Yankee Stadium midweek, scoring three goals in the first half.

Tajouri opened the scoring in the 12th minute when he finished from the edge of the box – his fourth goal of the season.

New York doubled their lead after half-an-hour thanks to Moralez, who converted a penalty having been fouled by RSL defender Justen Glad.

Berget opened his account for NYCFC after tucking the ball beyond RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando four minutes before half-time.

The rout was sealed with 20 minutes remaining as Ofori tapped home his first goal for the club, who beat RSL for the first time.