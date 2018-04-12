Dodgers awarded 2020 MLB All-Star game

The 2020 All-Star Game is headed to Los Angeles, where the Dodgers will host the event for the first time since 1980, MLB announced on Wednesday.

The official announcement by commissioner Rob Manfred came a day after multiple reports surfaced in Southern California that the Dodgers had been awarded the game.

Since 1980, nine teams have hosted the game twice: the Los Angeles Angels (1989, 2010), San Francisco Giants (1984, 2007), San Diego Padres (1992, 2016), Cleveland Indians (1981, 1997), Chicago White Sox (1983, 2003), Minnesota Twins (1985, 2014), Houston Astros (1986, 2004), Cincinnati Reds (1988, 2015) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (1994, 2006).

This year's All-Star Game will be played at Nationals Park in Washington, and the 2019 All-Star Game will be hosted by the Indians.