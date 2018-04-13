David Price injury update: Red Sox P (hand) throws in OF day after first-inning exit

Red Sox left-hander David Price, who left Wednesday's start against the Yankees in the first inning with a hand issue, said afterward that he felt no pain and is optimistic he doesn't have a serious injury.

He apparently was right.

Price was throwing in the outfield Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park, "cutting it loose" less than 24 hours after his shortest MLB outing, according to WEEI.com.



Price gave up four runs in the first inning before leaving because he felt a "sensation in his left hand," the Red Sox said.



"I had no pain. I have no pain," Price told reporters (via ESPN.com), describing the issue as a lack of feeling in his fingertips on a particularly cold night in Boston. "Even when I came in and did all the stuff with the doctors, I still had no pain."

Price said the hand "thawed out" enough to throw a few balls against a wall in the training room after he was examined by team doctors. He was seen in the dugout by the end of the Red Sox's testy 10-7 loss. His next scheduled start is Monday against the Orioles in the Red Sox's annual early start on Patriots' Day.

"He's going to come back [Thursday], most likely play catch and go from there," manager Alex Cora said. "But it seems like he should be fine as of now."

Price entered Wednesday's game with 14 scoreless innings under his belt.