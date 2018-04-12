NHL playoffs 2018: Sidney Crosby dazzles with natural hat trick in Penguins' Game 1 rout

We often think, Wow, it's almost like Sidney Crosby is playing another sport . Lately, that's been the case in the most literal sense.

NHL playoffs 2018: Sidney Crosby dazzles with another swatted-puck goal

The Penguins captain, who's made a habit out of batting pucks out of mid-air and into opposing teams' nets in recent weeks, teed up another can't-miss goal during Wednesday's 7-0 blowout of the rival Flyers in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff series, then tacked on two of the more boring variety (by his standards).

The first goal, scored 9:01 into the second period, put Pittsburgh ahead 5-0 and chased Flyers starter Brian Elliott from the game.

Elliott was making just his third start after returning from a monthlong injury absence. He faced 19 shots. Then it was Petr Mrazek's turn to face the gauntlet, but he didn't fare much better. Crosby put home a nifty rebound to make it 6-0 7:41 into the third period, then finished the natural hat trick three minutes later on a deflection to the top corner.

Tired of scoring goals like a normal human, this is just the latest display of Crosby's mastery of the arts of hockey. Recall when he upstaged MLB's opening day , swatting his own rebound past Keith Kinkaid for an overtime winner against the Devils. A week earlier, Crosby put on a veritable juggling act to score around Carey Price .

What kind of sorcery is this?

For the record, the triple brings Crosby's playoff goal total to 60.