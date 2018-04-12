News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Englishman's classy response to brutal DQ
Englishman's classy response to stripped gold

Five ejected in wild base-brawl

Chris Cwik - Big League Stew
7Sport /

The Colorado Rockies star third baseman Nolan Arenado will likely face a suspension from Major League Baseball after his actions in a wild brawl Wednesday, in which he threw punches after nearly being hit by a pitch.

Will 2018 be Tom Brady's most challenging season?
4:06

Will 2018 be Tom Brady's most challenging season?
Will other teams adopt the Rams' 'win now' philosophy?
4:45

Will other teams adopt the Rams' 'win now' philosophy?
Tony Brown looks back on his combine performance
4:07

Tony Brown looks back on his combine performance
Nate Burleson: Sean McVay is most important part of Rams' success
1:20

Nate Burleson: Sean McVay is most important part of Rams' success
Marcell Ateman: Dez Bryant has more left in the tank
0:26

Marcell Ateman: Dez Bryant has more left in the tank
Nate Burleson: Johnny Manziel needs to dominate spring league to return to NFL
1:29

Nate Burleson: Johnny Manziel needs to dominate spring league to return to NFL
Marcell Ateman: 'Everyone knows' Mason Rudolph is a first-round draft pick
1:04

Marcell Ateman: 'Everyone knows' Mason Rudolph is a first-round draft pick
Will Rams be able to keep this team together?
2:12

Will Rams be able to keep this team together?
Nate Burleson: I'm extremely confident in the Patriots receivers in 2018
4:02

Nate Burleson: When WRs are paired with Tom Brady, they play better
0406_1800_BRI-CommGamesTourism
1:46

Gold Coast not benefiting from Commonwealth Games tourism
0406_1800_vic_archer
0:25

Former AFL star appeals assault conviction
Australia spoils 11yo Welsh girl's party
1:01

Australia spoils 11yo Welsh girl's party
 

The incident began in the third inning, when San Diego Padres starter Luis Perdomo threw behind Arenado. Arenado immediately tossed his bat aside and furiously charged the mound.

Perdomo wanted no part of Arenado. After throwing his glove at the charging third baseman, Perdomo immediately began backing up. Arenado attempted to land a few wild punches while running at Perdomo. It’s unclear if any of them connected.

Arenado’s outburst caused both benches to empty. It was too tough to tell from the wide view on the broadcast, but the scrum seemed to be a little more violent than normal. And after a brief lull, another scrum took place a few seconds later.

Arenado throws a wild punch at Perdomo. Pic: Fox Sports

Players weren’t out there keeping the peace as much as usual, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see a few players receive suspensions once the league examines the full video.

Arenado remained pretty angry even after being separated from the fray. A number of players were trying to get him to calm down. Not just teammates, either. Both Mark McGwire and Eric Hosmer were trying to defuse the situation. Rockies outfielder Carlos González was making sure Arenado stayed out of any more trouble.

Once the umps got the situation under control, five players were ejected from the game. Including Arenado and both starting pitchers.



Games between both clubs have already featured a number of hit batters this season. In seven games, six different players have been hit. A.J. Ellis, Christian Villanueva, Jose Pirela and Manuel Margot had all been hit by pitches prior to Wednesday’s game. Margot was placed on the disabled list Wednesday with bruised ribs.

That may have been a key factor in Wednesday’s brawl. Rockies shortstop Trevor Story was hit by a pitch in the first inning of the contest, possibly as retaliation for Margot.



In the second inning, the Rockies escalated the situation, hitting Hunter Renfroe with two outs.

After the events of the first couple innings, Arenado was in no mood to quietly take his base. A week’s worth of frustration boiled over Wednesday. That might explain why Arenado erupted as quickly as he did.

Back To Top