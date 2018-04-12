Timberwolves earn final playoff spot, eliminate Nuggets in overtime thriller

Minnesota is back. The Timberwolves ended their playoff drought Wednesday night with an incredible 112-106 overtime win against the Nuggets.

Jimmy Butler scored 31 points and hit a few timely jumpers down the stretch, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 26 points on 12-of-19 shooting to go with 14 rebounds. Nikola Jokic had a game-high 35 points in the loss, but he struggled in the fourth quarter with Taj Gibson challenging him in the paint.

The Timberwolves won't have much time to celebrate, though, as they will face the Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Stopping James Harden and Chris Paul won't be easy.

If you missed any of the action from Minnesota's victory, check out all of the highlights from Wednesday's game below...

Final: Timberwolves 112, Nuggets 106

10:48 p.m. ET — The playoff drought is over! The Timberwolves are heading to the postseason for the first time since 2004. Big defensive stops and clutch shots down the stretch gave Minnesota the edge over Denver. Give credit to the Nuggets for making the Timberwolves work.

What a game.

10:44 p.m. ET — The Nuggets miss a quick 3-pointer, and Wilson Chandler knocks the ball out of bounds. Denver fouls again to stop the clock, and Jimmy Butler makes both attempts to push the lead to six.

10:38 p.m. ET — Will Barton's floater falls gently off the rim, and Karl-Anthony Towns secures the rebound with two hands. The Nuggets are forced to foul to stop the clock with 14.6 seconds left. Andrew Wiggins heads to the line for two massive free throw attempts...

AND HE HITS BOTH! It's a two-possession game, and Denver is running out of time.

10:32 p.m. ET — OK, here's the situation...

Timberwolves 107, Nuggets 106 with 1:08 to go. After a timeout, Denver has possession of the ball.



Two BIG TIME buzzer beaters from both sides has the @Timberwolves leading 107-106 with 1:08 to go in OT! pic.twitter.com/YQSJbavvTl

— NBA TV (@NBATV) April 12, 2018



10:29 p.m. ET — Will Barton hits the 3-pointer to give the Nuggets their first lead since 19-18 way back in the first half. Jimmy Butler responds by hitting a pair of free throws, and the Timberwolves are back ahead by one point with less than three minutes to go in the extra period.

End of fourth quarter: Timberwolves 101, Nuggets 101

10:23 p.m. ET — BONUS BASKETBALL! Jamal Crawford's last-second heave comes up well short, and we're heading to overtime. How's everyone doing?

10:21 p.m. ET — A STEAL! Taj Gibson pokes the ball away from Nikola Jokic, grabs the ball and calls timeout. Now the Timberwolves will have a chance to win the game with 1.6 seconds on the clock.



TAJ GIBSON COMES UP WITH A BIG TIME DEFENSIVE STOP! @Timberwolves ball, tied at 101-101 with 1.6 seconds to go on NBA TV ! pic.twitter.com/iu4xX3hUKv

— NBA TV (@NBATV) April 12, 2018



10:19 p.m. ET — Jimmy Butler missed a fadeaway jumper, and the Nuggets secure the rebound. Oh my.

Timberwolves 101, Nuggets 101 with 4.4 seconds left in regulation. Everyone remain calm.

10:11 p.m. ET — JAMAL MURRAY. The youngster finds the bottom of the net on two clutch stepback jumpers. We are all tied up with less than three minutes to go.

10:06 p.m. ET — Jeff Teague drills a huge 3-pointer, pushing the Timberwolves' lead to eight points. The Nuggets are just missing open looks. If a few more of those go down, this is a much different game.

Timberwolves 99, Nuggets 91 with 4:26 remaining.

10:01 p.m. ET — Jimmy Butler has ice in his veins.

9:55 p.m. ET — OK, that's a decent play to start the final frame.



THAT'S A GOOD START TO THE FOURTH pic.twitter.com/ufZbkBLnZ7

— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 12, 2018



End of third quarter: Timberwolves 86, Nuggets 81

9:50 p.m. ET — The Nuggets take the quarter, but the Timberwolves are up five. Karl-Anthony Towns (22 points, 10 rebounds) and Nikola Jokic (30 points, five rebounds) have been trading timely scores.

Buckle up. Only one quarter left...



inhale

exhale

inhale

exhale

inhale

exhale

inhale

exhale

— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 12, 2018



9:47 p.m. ET — Jamal Crawford is just getting buckets because that's what he likes to do.



age is just a number pic.twitter.com/33tzi4vmjl

— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 12, 2018



9:37 p.m. ET — It's getting feisty out there! There's an odd mix of flopping and genuinely physical play. Nikola Jokic is doing damage all over the floor with 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting.

9:30 p.m. ET — Jeff Teague said he was done dunking. Jeff Teague is a liar.



nightly Jeff Teague steal and dunk alert pic.twitter.com/WY5cZt2I0p

— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 12, 2018



9:24 p.m. ET — Nikola Jokic hits a few jumpers to start the third quarter, and the Nuggets are chipping away at that deficit. The fans are not nearly as rowdy. This certainly feels like a win-or-go home game.

Halftime: Timberwolves 62, Nuggets 54

9:08 p.m. ET — This game has been quite entertaining. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler combined for 32 points so far, but Towns has also picked up three fouls. That could loom large in the second half. Will Barton leads the Nuggets with 16 points, and Nikola Jokic has 13 points in 20 minutes of action.

The style of play has been smooth with only eight total turnovers. Let's hope for more of that with only two quarters left in the regular season for these two teams.

9 p.m. ET — Jamal Murray is helping keep the Nuggets within striking distance. He hits a 3-pointer off the dribble and a short floater to bring his point total to nine.

8:54 p.m. ET — The Timberwolves are very happy to see Jimmy Butler back on the court.

8:48 p.m. ET — Karl-Anthony Towns is on fire. KAT has 14 points with 6:51 left in the second quarter, and the Timberwolves have surged to a 44-37 lead. The Nuggets need to tighten things up defensively.

8:42 p.m. ET — OH MY. Karl-Anthony Towns is coming. Get out of his way.



KAT got 'em taking the bait pic.twitter.com/rssU6J6TVQ

— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 12, 2018



End of first quarter: Timberwolves 29, Nuggets 26

8:36 p.m. ET — The Timberwolves hold a three-point advantage through one quarter of play. Karl-Anthony Towns has been a force in the post with eight points on 4-of-6 shooting. Will Barton leads all scorers with 11 points. It's been an even matchup so far. This one could go down to the wire.

8:31 p.m. ET — Karl-Anthony Town's pump fakes have pump fakes.

8:26 p.m. ET — There's a reason Will Barton's Twitter handle is @WillTheThrillB5.



the Thrill Circus is in town up North pic.twitter.com/351XluLL9U

— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 12, 2018



8:20 p.m. ET — Can't leave Will Barton that open. He's got nine points halfway through the first quarter as the Nuggets head to the bench for a timeout break with an early 16-15 lead.



T H R I L L pic.twitter.com/qTksmi0Ocv

— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 12, 2018



8:13 p.m. ET — Karl-Anthony Towns hits a short hook shot for the first points of the game, but Nikola Jokic answers with a tough floater in the middle of the paint. There is definitely a lot of energy in the arena.

8:11 p.m. ET — But, you know, no pressure.



Timberwolves' PA just now: "This is the biggest game in over a decade."

— Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) April 12, 2018



7:59 p.m. ET — Starting lineups for both teams...

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Wilson Chandler, Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic

Timberwolves: Jeff Teague, Andrew Wiggins, Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson and Karl-Anthony Towns

7:50 p.m. ET — Before this one starts, let's all admire this fantastic jacket.