After a weekend in Texas, NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway Sunday for the eighth race of the Cup Series season.

NASCAR at Bristol 2018: Odds, fantasy advice, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch

Sunday's 500-lap Food City 500 will mark the second half-mile track of the season but Bristol's unique concrete layout with steep banking is actually most similar to Dover's one-mile track which has seen Kyle Busch, Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. in victory lane the past three races.

Busch is also the reigning winner at Bristol, leading 156 laps in the fall 2017 race but it was his teammate Erik Jones who led the most laps with 260. Coming off a solid run at Texas, Jones, who leads the Cup Series in driver rating at Bristol (two races) is a sleeper for his first career win Sunday.

Our pick to take the checkers is Kyle Larson, who led a combined 650 laps at Bristol and Dover last season and recorded a 5.5 average finish.

Larson started his No. 42 Chevrolet on the pole for this spring race last year and led a race-best 202 laps – consecutively from the drop of the green flag – before finishing sixth.

What are the betting odds for NASCAR at Bristol?

Kyle Busch 7/2 Kevin Harvick 9/2 Martin Truex Jr. 6/1 Kyle Larson 7/1 Erik Jones 12/1 Denny Hamlin 12/1 Joey Logano 12/1 Brad Keselowski 12/1 Chase Elliott 12/1 Jimmie Johnson 15/1 Ryan Blaney 18/1

For fantasy purposes, laps led at Bristol's short track is more important than place-differential. No driver has recorded more "fastest laps" at Bristol than Martin Truex Jr. He hasn't had the best luck at Thunder Valley but maintains he's "confident about racing there."

MORE:

Chase Elliott, No. 9 team receive second severe penalty of season

| NASCAR at Bristol 2018: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for Food City 500



Kurt Busch 20/1 Clint Bowyer 20/1 Aric Almirola 35/1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 60/1 Ryan Newman 80/1 Daniel Suarez 80/1 Jamie McMurray 80/1 Trevor Bayne 100/1 Paul Menard 100/1 Alex Bowman 100/1 Austin Dillon 100/1 William Byron 200/1 Kasey Kahne 500/1 Darrell Wallace Jr. 500/1 AJ Allmendinger 500/1 Ty Dillon 500/1 Chris Buescher 500/1 Michael McDowell 2000/1 Field (all others) 1000/1

Odds via Westgate

Which NASCAR drivers are best for fantasy lineup at Bristol?

We mentioned Erik Jones as a sleeper to win Sunday and another driver near his price range on DraftKings ($8,300) is also worth adding to your lineup. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ($7,600) has 10 Cup starts at Bristol with an average starting position of 22.0 and average finishing position of 10.8. He's scored three top fives and four top-10 finishes.

Ryan Blaney 18/1

For fantasy purposes, laps led at Bristol's short track is more important than place-differential. No driver has recorded more "fastest laps" at Bristol than Martin Truex Jr. He hasn't had the best luck at Thunder Valley but maintains he's "confident about racing there."

MORE:

Chase Elliott, No. 9 team receive second severe penalty of season

| NASCAR at Bristol 2018: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for Food City 500



Joey Logano has two wins and seven top-10 finishes in 18 starts at Bristol and is fifth-best on the amount of fastest laps just behind teammate Brad Keselowski.

Looking to save salary? Add Matt DiBenedetto ($5,600), whose best track is Bristol. DiBenedetto owns a 20.3 average finish at the half-mile track and even scored a top-10 finish in 2016. Trevor Bayne ($6,000) owns an 8.75 average finish in the previous four races at Bristol.