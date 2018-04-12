Luke Donald has a deep connection with Harbour Town Golf Links.

RBC Heritage: Luke Donald not far away from No. 1 form

The quaint course resting on cozy Hilton Head Island in South Carolina has been Donald's personal playground in recent seasons. The former world No. 1 has seven top-3 finishes at the RBC Heritage since 2009, but never a win. Five times a runner-up and twice a third-place finisher here since 2009, Donald almost single-handedly keeps his card thanks to this event.

Now ranked 196th in the world, two of Donald's last top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour came at Hilton Head. Despite his dip in form, Donald has no quit on the golf course.

"You could sort of disappear into the shadows and not really play again and live off what I've made on the golf course over the last few years. But that's not really my style," Donald said. "I'm still very competitive. I want to be out here. I want to compete.



"I've seen lots of my peers go through struggles, as well and tough times and slip down rankings and come back. And those kind of players and experiences give me heart that I can do the same."

Now 40 years old, Donald believes he can regain the form that brought him to No. 1 in the world, and had him feared as one of the most dangerous iron players on Tour.

"From a physical standpoint, not very far away. I think just more of trusting myself, going out there and seeing the results, seeing good shots, putting strings of good rounds together, and just kind of getting the momentum going," Donald said. "Physically I think my game, if you compared my swings from 2011 to now, there's not really a big difference. I often look at videos and compare and try and see if there's any difference, there really isn't a ton of difference.

"It's more about just going out there and trusting it and doing it, really."

Donald said he can contend at this course even if he doesn't enter the week with his best form.

"I think so. I never feel like I have played my best golf, even with the great finishes here. And for that reason I think it just is a course that really does suit the way I play," Donald said. "It's a course that it's still even despite some really good finishes, you never really feel that comfortable on. There's a lot of shots that you really have to stand up and hit good shots. There's a lot of danger out there. There's a lot of tight tee shots. There's a lot of areas where it can go wrong.

"But I think I've always performed my best when I do feel under the gun and when I've put myself in those positions. So I kind of — I enjoy the challenge of this golf course. I think it's a great design. Again, I'm looking forward to playing again this week and hopefully getting something kick started."