Kyle Busch will look to extend his lead in the Cup Series standings and record a second straight win as NASCAR heads to the Tennessee mountains this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR at Bristol 2018: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for Food City 500

Also known as the "World’s Fastest Half-Mile," Bristol is actually most comparable to Dover's one-mile circuit due to its high banking and concrete surface.

Regardless of the surface, Busch has proven he can win anywhere and will be looking for his seventh Bristol win in the Cup Series.

Behind Busch in the standings, five other drivers among the top 10 have wins at Bristol — and with the exception of Denny Hamlin’s lone win in 2012 – the other four (Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Kurt Busch) have multiple wins.

This weekend, the NASCAR Xfinity Series joins the Cup Series at Thunder Valley. Here's the full schedule.

NASCAR at Bristol 2018: TV channel and streaming info

Note: All times are ET

Friday, April 13

Noon-12:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1

1:05-1:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, FS1

3:05-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1

4:45 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, FS1

Streaming: FuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Saturday, April 14

8:30-9:25 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, FS1

9:35 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1

11:05-11:55 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1

1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 (300 laps, 159.9 miles), FS1

Streaming: FuboTV

Sunday, April 15

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500, Fox



Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 266.5 miles (500 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 125), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 250), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 500)

NASCAR Cup Series points standings

1. Kyle Busch Ldr., 7 playoff points

2. Joey Logano -38

3. Ryan Blaney -51, 2PP

4. Kevin Harvick -59, 12PP

5. Martin Truex Jr. -66, 7PP

6. Clint Bowyer -67, 5PP

7. Brad Keselowski -69, 1PP

8. Kurt Busch -92, 2PP

9. Denny Hamlin -94, 1PP

10. Kyle Larson -114

11. Erik Jones -123

12. Aric Almirola -139

13. Austin Dillon -157, 5PP

14. Alex Bowman -162

15. Chase Elliott -168





Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers are racing at Bristol?





16. Paul Menard -17017. Ryan Newman -17118. William Byron -18119. Bubba Wallace -19020. AJ Allmendinger -19321. Jimmie Johnson -19322. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. -19323. Jamie McMurray -19424. Chris Buescher -19825. Michael McDowell -20226. Daniel Suarez -20827. Kasey Kahne -21828. Trevor Bayne -21929. David Ragan -22430. Ty Dillon -230



There are 39 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race, meaning all drivers will make the race with Friday's qualifying setting their starting positions. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order by first name:

AJ Allmendinger

Alex Bowman

Aric Almirola

Austin Dillon

Brad Keselowski

Chad Finchum

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Corey LaJoie

Daniel Suarez

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

DJ Kennington









Erik JonesGray GauldingHarrison RhodesJamie McMurrayJimmie JohnsonJoey LoganoKasey KahneKevin HarvickKurt BuschKyle BuschKyle LarsonLandon CassillMartin Truex Jr.Matt DiBenedettoMichael McDowellPaul MenardReed SorensonRicky Stenhouse Jr.Ross ChastainRyan BlaneyRyan NewmanTrevor BayneTy DillonWilliam Byron