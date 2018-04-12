Chennai Super Kings will not benefit from home advantage for the rest of the 2018 Indian Premier League due to security concerns.

Chennai home matches to be moved due to security concerns

The Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday in what was their first match at MA Chidambaram Stadium since 2015 after serving a two-year suspension following links to a corruption scandal.

A thrilling contest was somewhat marred by protests over the Cauvery water dispute, with spectators thrown out of the ground after shoes were hurled onto the pitch and a fan reportedly hospitalised.

IPL officials have now decided that Chennai must stage the remainder of their home matches in a new venue, with reports that they will play in Pune.

Sam Billings, who inspired the Super Kings to victory over KKR, tweeted: "Gutted that we have had to move from Chepauk, the atmosphere was unbelievable!

"Thoughts with the fan who was badly hurt last night, no one should go to watch & end up in hospital. Hope he recovers soon & all issues are resolved. Keep supporting us it makes a huge difference!"