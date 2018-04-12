Major League Baseball revealed an increase to the percentage of black players from the U.S. and Canada on opening day active rosters, reaching the highest level since at least 2012.

MLB announces highest percentage of black players since 2012

The league announced the number rose 8.4 percent and was based on the 750 players who were active March 29. It did not include the 127 who were disabled, suspended or on paternity leave.

MLB credited the growth of diversity to investing in youth programs to include Urban Youth Academies and Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI), which was launched in 1989. The programs served 130,000 boys and girls last year ranging from 5-18 years old. A Play Ball initiative was also created under commissioner Rob Manfred in an effort to increase diversity among youth programs.

"It's been a huge investment for us," MLB's chief diversity and inclusion officer Renee Tirado said via the Associate Press. "Obviously growing the game amongst our players is a priority, so that uptick has definitely been from a concerted effort."

The percentage increased from 7.7 last year and 8.27 the previous two seasons. In 1986, the percentage was at the highest reaching 19, but the AP notes "previous accounts attributing a high of 27 percent in the 1970s included dark-skinned players from Latin America."

"It's translating, but it's a marathon, not a race," Tirado said.