AFC Cup 2018: Group Stage Matchday Five Review: ASEAN Zone

GROUP F:

Boeung Ket 0-4 Ceres Negros (Marañon 36', 38', 69' Uesato 84')

Ceres Negros assured themselves of a spot in the top two in Group after a 4-0 dismantling of Cambodian outfit Boeung Ket on Wednesday, thanks to a hat-trick from Bienvenido Maranon.

Maranon opened the scoring with a strike from inside the area in the 36th minute before doubling his tally two minutes later. He found the back of the net expertly after OJ Porteria had teed him up.

With the home team providing no resistance, he completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute after Porteria set him up yet again. Substitute Takumi Uesato's goal in the 84th minute was the icing on the cake as Ceres stay three points clear of their closest challengers in Group F.

Home United FC 3-2 Shan United FC (Roslan 19' Ui-young 25' Ishak 39' - Min Tun 9' Chizoba 28')

A manic first half which produced five goals was enough as Singapore's Home United defeated Myanmar's Shan United 3-2 on Wednesday to stay in hunt for the top spot in Group F.

It was the visitors who took the lead in the ninth minute when Win Hein Phyo’s cross was tapped in by Zin Min Tun. But Home United hit back ten minutes later. Faizal Roslan looped a loose ball into the box and the defenders' attempts to clear it away failed and the ball found its way to the back of the net. But Song Ui-young made it 2-1 for the home side with a tap in from Camara's cross across the box.

But Chizoba equalised in the 28th minute after he muscled his way into the box to finish past the goalkeeper. But Home United retook the lead in the 39th minute when Shahril Ishak scored a spectacular scissor-kick volley. Home United are three points behind Ceres Negros with a game to play.

GROUP G:

Global Cebu FC 3-3 Thanh Hoa (Rufo 6' dos Santos 82' Roberts 90' - Ofere 2' Binh 25' Tung 57')

Philippine's Global Cebu produced an amazing comeback to hold FLC Thanh Hoa 3-3 in an exciting clash on Wednesday in the continent.

FLC Thanh Hoa got off to a dream start when they opened the scoring in the second minute. Ryutaro Karube played a chipped pass for Edward Ofere who made no mistake to give the lead to the Vietnamese side. Four minutes later, we had parity when Spaniard Rufino Sanchez latched on to a long ball and scored a stunning volley.

But Thanh Hoa took control of the game with two goals through Le Thanh Binh and Hoang Dinh Tung which made the scoreline 3-1 in the visitors' favour. But there would be a twist in the tale as Wesley dos Santos headed home Paolo Bugas’ cross with ten minutes to go. Daryl Roberts equalised in dramatic fashion with a header in the 90th minute, a result which eliminated both teams.