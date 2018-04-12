Travis d'Arnaud is being shut down.

Travis d’Arnaud injury update: Mets C to 10-day DL with right UCL tear

The Mets on Wednesday placed the veteran catcher on the 10-day disabled list after he was diagnosed with a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right (throwing) elbow, Tim Healey of Newsday reported.

The team recalled catcher Tomas Nido from Double-A Birmingham in a corresponding move.

D'Arnaud sat out his second consecutive game Tuesday against the Marlins and underwent an MRI exam to determine the severity of the injury. Treatment options will be determined in the next few days, and Tommy John surgery could be a possibility. If the procedure is necessary, d'Arnaud could be in jeopardy of being sidelined until sometime next season.

D'Arnaud, 29, is hitting .200 after going 3-for-15 this season. He appeared in a career-high 112 games last year.