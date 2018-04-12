Tickets to the Maple Leafs' first home playoff game are a hot commodity that's hard to come by.

Maple Leafs offer only 96 seat tickets to general public for first playoff game, report says

Part of that reason could be the fact that only 96 tickets were put on sale to the general public for Monday's Game 3 against the Bruins at Air Canada Centre, according to a report from CBC/Toronto Star. To put in perspective how few tickets were offered, that's only half of one percent of the 17,929-seat arena.

It shouldn't come as much surprise that playoff tickets would be hard to find since the Maple Leafs have had high attendance during the regular season, averaging 19,187 fans per game (102 percent of capacity), per ESPN.

The CBC/Toronto Star report explains 90 percent of the seats in the arena are held by season ticket holders and additional tickets are held back for players' families and staff. When it's time for playoffs, regular season ticket holders have the option to purchase their seats for the playoffs and then have access to special pre-sales for additional playoff tickets.

This year, 672 tickets were put on sale for Game 3 through two pre-sales on Monday. Season ticket holders had first priority, leaving 209 tickets for members of Leafs Nation fan club. By Tuesday, the pre-sales were over and only 96 tickets were left for the general public.

Ticket prices ranged from $175-$754, per the report. According to TickPick, the Maple Leafs have the most expensive average home game ticket price in the first round at $543, followed by the Golden Knights ($483) and then the Predators ($465).

“We have worked to create additional access for fans by giving away 200 free tickets per game through the Ford Fan Deck and contests as well as one of the best fan viewing experiences in the league with Maple Leaf Square,” MLSE spokesperson Dave Haggith wrote in an email.

The Maple Leafs, who haven't won a Stanley Cup since 1967, finished with a franchise-best 105 points this season.

The series begins Thursday with two games in Boston.