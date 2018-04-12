Yankees worth $4 billion in Forbes' 2018 MLB franchise valuations

The Yankees have joined the NFL's Cowboys as the only teams valued at $4 billion, according to Forbes' 2018 list of MLB franchise valuations, released Wednesday.

Per Forbes:

Short explanation: The Bronx Bombers generate by far the most revenue — $619 million last season. The value of the Yankees has compounded annually at 15% since a group led by George Steinbrenner paid $8.8 million for the team in 1973.

Forbes' methodology takes into account a variety of factors, including revenue and operating income, stadium valuation, debt and lease terms, team-owned regional sports networks and more, as well as input from sports bankers, team executives and industry analysts.

This year's list places teams in four broad buckets: at the top, the Yankees alone because they generate almost 20 percent more revenue than any other MLB team; a second group of teams in big cities with strong brands that transcend their markets, such as the Dodgers, Cubs and Red Sox; a third group of teams missing at least one key attribute (new ballpark, on-field performance, market size, strong team management); and finally, all the rest, or roughly just slightly less than half of the 30 MLB teams.

The most valuable and least valuable MLB franchises in 2018 and the change in valuation from 2017 by percentage.

Five Most Valuable MLB franchises

Team Value Pct. chg. 1. Yankees $4B +8% 2. Dodgers $3B +9% 3. Cubs $2.9B +8% 4. Giants $2.85B +8% 5. Red Sox $2.8B +4%

Five Least Valuable MLB franchises