Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah seemingly reacted with surprise after the Premier League moved to award Tottenham striker Harry Kane a 25th goal of the season.

Wooooooow really? Salah seemingly mocks Kane goal award

Salah is on course to deny Kane his third consecutive Golden Boot as he sits at the top of the standings on 29 goals in England's top flight this term.

Kane is keeping up the chase and was given a helping hand by the Premier League's Goal Accreditation Appeals Panel on Wednesday, which credited Spurs' second goal in the 2-1 win over Stoke City to the England international.

READ MORE: Exclusive - Joshua’s chilling message to Wilder

The goal was initially awarded to Christian Eriksen but appeals from Spurs and Kane have seen that decision overturned in a relatively unprecedented move.

Fifteen minutes after the ruling was announced, Egypt star Salah simply tweeted: "Wooooooow really?"

Salah scored his 39th goal of the campaign in all competitions on Tuesday as Liverpool knocked Manchester City out of the Champions League.

Premier League leaders City are up next for Spurs at Wembley on Saturday, while Liverpool host Bournemouth.