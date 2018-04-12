90 mins+9 RONALDO WINS IT

Champions League live blog: Real Madrid vs Juventus, Bayern vs Sevilla

The referee calls full time on one of the most memorable Champions League games in history.

Extraordinary scenes in Madrid.

Oh, and Bayern have also sealed their place in the next round with a 0-0 draw at home to Sevilla.

Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus (4-3)

Bayern Munich 0-0 Sevilla (2-1)

90 mins+6 GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL

Cristiano Ronaldo converts the penalty to send Real Madrid through to the semi-finals...

Of course he has!

What drama

Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus (4-3)

90 mins +3 PENALTY!

YOU CANNOT WRITE THIS SCRIPT.

Seconds away from full time and the referee awards a penalty to Real Madrid and sends Gigi Buffon off.

Will Ronaldo send Real through with the last kick of the game?

86 mins - OVER! ⬆️

Carvajal sends a cross to the back post for Ronaldo to attack after he gets a march on Lichtsteiner, but the Portuguese heads his effort over the bar.

84 mins - CHEAT!

Simply pathetic play from Martinez. It is clever from the Spaniard, who has done well to stall a Sevilla counter, but you don’t like to see such blatant cheating conning the officials.

Martinez went down after Banega had got past him in midfield, claiming to have taken a hand to the face.

The referee fell for it, booking Sevilla’s playmaker, who was understandably furious, as he came nowhere close to making contact with the Bayern man.

82 mins - Bayern believe

The Bayern fans are in great voice, with their side looking comfortable, even without having taken a lead.

Kimmich is released down the right, and his dangerous cross to the back post forces Mercado to concede the corner.

80 mins - Close again for Real

Asensio breaks down the left and lifts a cross into the box.

Chiellini has to make the header as Ronaldo lurks behind him, placing his clearance narrowly over the bar.

78 mins - SAVE!

Isco is afforded space and time on the edge of the box to drill an effort towards the net.

His strike takes a deflection off Benatia and creeps towards the bottom corner, only for Buffon to get down to turn it past the post.

Real are putting the pressure on now.

76 mins - BLOCK! ✋

Vallejo makes a vital block in the box to deny Khedira after the German was the freedom of the area to latch on to Mandzukic's cross from the flank.

72 mins - Bayern probing

Robben finds space down the right and proceeds to square up Lenglet, but the young defender smartly forces the winger wide onto his weaker foot, and Soria is able to watch the eventual strike nestle into the side-netting.

Franck Ribery goes off for Thiago.

70 mins - A huge 20 minutes remain ⏰

69 mins - OVER! ⬆️

Asensio goes for the strike with his left foot and he curls his effort over the wall, but he sends his strike narrowly over Buffon's bar.

65 mins - Look away, Bayern fans

This is a real concern now for Lewandowski, as he goes down on the side clutching the ankle that he hurt earlier.

It may well be that he got caught by Lenglet, but the Poland forward will have to be careful.

62 mins - Ronaldo to the rescue?

Madrid break down the left through Ronaldo and win a free-kick for a foul against Benatia.

However, the delivery from Kroos is a poor and Juve clear the danger with ease.

Ronaldo then leads a solitary counter, but he still manages to win a free-kick just inside the Juve half after being felled by Alex Sandro.

You wouldn't be surprised if Cristiano snatches the game for Real, though, would you?

61 mins - OFF THE BAR!

Well, Sevilla must have been listening!

From a free-kick down the right, Navas picks out Correa, who turns a fantastic header goalwards.

Ulreich is beaten, but the woodwork comes to Bayern's rescue.

Now it’s Banega’s turn! He lets rip with a long-range strike, but his effort creeps past the upright and out for a goal kick.

60 mins - THE COMEBACK IS COMPLETE

JUVENTUS ARE 3-0 UP AT THE BERNABEU! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

A HUGE mistake by Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who drops the ball into the path of Matuidi. The midfielder pokes the ball into an empty net.

The Real support are shellshocked. Can Juve go on to win the game?

Real Madrid 0-3 Juventus (3-3)

STAT!

Ben Yedder has scored 10 goals in his 13 Champions League appearances, including eight in eight this season.

Just three of those 10 goals have come away from home, however, and the former Toulouse forward has hardly been involved for Sevilla so far.

57 mins - SAVE!

Vazquez surges down the right flank and feeds the ball into Ronaldo.

The Portuguese swings a leg at the ball to fire at goal, but Buffon gets down to make a comfortable save.

54 mins - The battle continues

Mandzukic and Carvajal have a coming together down the flank.

The forward caught the Madrid man with a stray arm. It's enough to win a free-kick for the home side, but referee Oliver takes no further action.

52 mins - Fight!

A bit of a flare up now between Ulreich and Correa, with Bayern’s goalkeeper unhappy that Sevilla’s winger lunged in on him when attempting to get to a loose ball.

The referee is quickly across to stem anything further between the pair, though.

50 mins - MISS!

That should have been 1-0 to Bayern! Rafinha does brilliantly to drive down the left and float in a perfectly-weighted cross to the back post, where Lewandowski is there to meet it.

However, at the vital moment, he appears to be put off by his marker, and can only direct his header into the side-netting. That’s a huge let off for Sevilla.

48 mins - Early pressure from Real

Asensio, who replaced Bale at half time, breaks down the left and cuts the ball inside to Vazquez, who replaced Casemiro.

However, the midfielder turns the wrong way under pressure and his offload back to Asensio catches his team-mate offside.

Then, going the other way, Costa breaks away from Marcelo down the flank and cuts inside to shoot on his left foot, but he blazes his effort narrowly over the bar.

46 mins - We're back!

Both games are back underway...

And in Spain...

Real Madrid are in danger of following their rivals Barcelona out of the Champions League unless they can stop Juventus' onslaught in the second half.

A brace from Mario Mandzukic has brought the Italian outfit within a goal of erasing Madrid's lead in the tie. The veteran forward scored in the second minute with a powerful header at the back post.

Mandzukic notched his second with almost a carbon copy once again, directing a header into the net after beating Daniel Carvajal in the air.

The reigning champions have had moments in the final third, but Juve are doing enough to thwart them. Without Sergio Ramos' presence at the back, Madrid look shaky to say the least.

HT thoughts

A disappointing first-half for Bayern, who have not been able to transfer their overall dominance into clear-cut chances, although Soria has had to pull off good saves to deny both Lewandowski and Ribery.

It’s so far so good from Sevilla in terms of keeping their hosts out, but the visitors must now look to create more threat going forward.

They have carved out some decent half-chances, though have lacked the clinical edge to take full advantage of Bayern’s sloppiness.

HALF TIME!

The first 45 minutes are up.

Real Madrid 0-2 Juventus (3-2)

Bayern Munich 0-0 Sevilla (2-1)

Still all to play for.

45 mins - OFF THE BAR!

Kroos lifts a dangerous cross into the box from the left and Varane rises highest in the box to power a header at goal, only to be denied by the bar.

So close for the home side.

41 mins - WHAT A BLOCK!

Immense defending from - of all people - Jesus Navas!

The former Manchester City man netted an own goal in the first leg, but was in the right place at the right time to deny Ribery a tap in at the back post, as Bayern start to up the pressure.

38 mins - A Real mess

Juve are sending shivers down the spines of the Madrid defence.

Carvajal is having a torrid time dealing with the forward in the air at the back post. The goal is a near a carbon copy of the opening goal as Lichsteiner hangs a cross for Mandzukic to attack.

He towers above Carvajal and powers a header to the near post. Navas should make the save, but the ball squrims past him to nestle into the bottom corner.

37 mins - THE COMEBACK IS ON!

It's Mandzukic again!

Juventus are 2-0 up on the night and now need just one more to tie the game.

They can't, can they?

Real Madrid 0-2 Juventus (3-2)

34 mins - CLOSE!

Rafinha finds space down the left and whips in a brilliant cross, but Lewandwoski is blocked off by Lenglet, and Robben can’t quite get there.

The Poland international wanted a penalty, but the official was having none of it.

Then some great work from Ribery, as he rolls back the years with a powerful run into Sevilla’s box down the left, but his cross-cum-shot is well blocked - N’Zonzi rising highest to head the resulting corner clear.

It comes back through Hummels, but his strike soars just over.

AS IT STANDS

As it stands, Sevilla would have to win this one 2-0 to progress automatically, while only a result of 2-1 to Bayern during the 90 minutes would result in extra-time.

We're still goalless...

30 mins - The tide begins to turn

Madrid have stemmed the early tide from the visitors, but are still lacking their usual presence on the pitch.

Ronaldo and Bale have not been overly involved.

A big 15 minutes coming up!

That feeling

25 mins - Lucky for Sevilla

A period of Sevilla possession is cut short when Escudero gifts it back to James, who in turn slips it across to Ribery.

The veteran’s touch is a poor one, though, and the visitors recover.

24 mins - OVER! ⬆️

Khedira latches on to a loose ball 35 yards from goal and goes for the blast for distance, only to guide his effort well over the bar.

Play continues.

23 mins - Now Sevilla are at it...

A slack pass from Banega enables Bayern to maintain a spell of pressure, but Sevilla’s defence recover quickly, eventually seeing it out for a goal-kick following some smart defending from Mercado and Lenglet at the front post.

19 mins - Wake up!

Sevilla have settled into this one well, and are now starting to test Bayern’s line - while the hosts have been unusually sloppy in possession.

You'd have thought that what happened in Rome would have made sure Bayern and Real came into tonight full of energy, but it's anything but so far!

17 mins - Close for Sevilla!

That could have been the opener for Sevilla!

Correa isn't picked up as he makes a late dart into the area, but his first touch from Sarabia's cross is a poor one, allowing Ulreich to gather it in.

15 mins - GOAL.... But it's ruled offside

Ronaldo is denied by a fine save from Buffon after his strike at goal took a deflection off Benatia.

Isco pounced on the rebound and converted from a tight angle, only to be denied by the lineman's flag for offside.

Lewy injured?

This could be a worry for Bayern, with Lewandowski staying down following a heavy challenge from N’Zonzi.

The forward is receiving some treatment, for what appears to be a knock to his ankle. N’Zonzi, meanwhile, has picked up a booking.

Lewandowski looks set to continue, though, and play goes on.

Sevilla waste no time in feeding Sarabia on the edge of Bayern’s area, but the winger slams his effort over.

10 mins - SAVE!

Madrid cut through the Juve defensive line as Modric releases the run of Bale in the inside right channel.

The Welshman sees his effort saved by Buffon before he sends a backheel into the side-netting. Better from the home side.

9 mins - Chance in Germany

Lewandowski is looking sharp for Bayern and has just been denied a goal by a fine save from Soria, who leapt high to tip the striker’s goal-bound header over.

7 mins - Deja Vu

Madrid have been rocked by the start of Juve and are scrambling at the back to keep them bay.

De Sciglio lifts a dangerous cross to the back post, which just evades the head of Mandzukic.

Higuain is then denied by Navas. Costa breaks down the right flank and fires a low ball across the face of goal. Navas steers the ball into the middle of box, but atones for his mistake with a fine block to deny Higuain on the stretch.

Juve have learned from their Italian rivals Roma yesterday by playing an up-tempo game. They're not giving Madrid time on the ball anywhere on the pitch.

STAT!

Mario Mandzukic's goal after 76 seconds is the fastest Real Madrid have ever conceded at home in the Champions League.

Rapid.

4 mins - What a start in Madrid!

Nearly a second!

Higuain breaks into the right inside channel and surges towards the net, but Marcelo covers ground well to block the opening.

A fast start from the visitors.

2 mins - GOAL!!! ⚽

IT'S HAPPENING AGAIN!

Juventus have the dream start. Mario Mandzukic opens the scoring for the Serie A club.

Surely this isn't Roma vs Barcelona all over again?!

Real Madrid 0-1 Juventus (3-1)

HERE WE GO

Grab a drink, settle in, and put your feet up.

We're underway in both games!

10 minutes to go!

Not long now...

Vallejo Vallejo

With Sergio Ramos suspended and Nacho out due to injury, Zidane turns to Vallejo in the middle of the defence to partner Varane.

The 21-year-old has made eight appearances for Madrid in all competitions this season, none of which have come in the Champions League.

The Spaniard was dismissed in a Copa del Rey clash against Fuenlabrada in October.

Can Juve bounce back?

Massimiliano Allegri's men bounced back from their defeat at the hands of Madrid with a victory over Benevento at the weekend.

It was far from a convincing win for Juve, but a hat-trick from Pablo Dybala along with an effort from Douglas Costa secured the three points over Serie A's basement team.

Allegri will know that his side will have to be flawless this evening to advance.

Can they do it? Yes. Will they do it? Let's wait and see.

Will Zidane replace Allegri?

Zinedine Zidane is a Juventus icon.

But will he become Juve boss once his time at Real Madrid is over?

While you're waiting for kick off, read our feature on Zidane's possible return to Turin here!

45 minutes to go!

The fans are starting to arrive in their seats!

Time to shine for Bale

Gareth Bale has made it into the Real XI this evening, but is his relationship with Zinedine Zidane irreparable?

Will the former Spurs winger return to the Premier League this summer?

He needs a performance this evening, that's for sure!

Read our Spanish correspondent Ben Hayward's thoughts on Bale's future HERE!

Team news time!

Here are your teams:

Real XI: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Vallejo, Marcelo; Casemiro; Modric, Kroos; Isco; Ronaldo, Bale.

Juve XI: Buffon; De Sciglio, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Mandzukic, Higuain.

And at the Allianz...

Bayern XI: Ulreich; Kimmich, Hummels, Boateng, Rafinha; Martinez, Müller, James Rodriguez; Robben, Ribery, Lewandowski.

Sevilla XI: Soria; Navas Lenglet, Escudero, Mercardo; N'Zonzi, Banega; Correa, Vazquez, Sarabia; Ben Yedder.

And in Germany...

Bayern’s first leg win in Seville was the first ever meeting between these sides in European competition.

Bayern Munich have only failed to progress from one of their 16 previous European Cup/Champions League knockout ties in which they won the first leg away from home (vs Inter Milan in 2010-11).

Robert Lewandowski has scored six goals in his last seven Champions League knockout stage games, though he’s not scored in his last two.

Jupp Heynckes has won his last 12 Champions League games as manager, the longest ever run in the history of the competition.

Pre-match stats

Let's start with Real vs Juve...

This will be the 21st meeting between these two clubs in European competition, with all 20 previous games being in the Champions League or European Cup. Real Madrid have won 10 times, Juventus eight times and there have been two draws.

Juventus have won two of their eight away games against Real Madrid (D1 L5), winning 1-0 in February 1962, and 2-0 in November 2008.

Real Madrid have scored in each of their last 24 Champions League games, netting 63 goals in total.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in all six of his Champions League games against Juventus, netting nine goals in total. No player has scored more against a single opponent in the competition’s history (Cristiano Ronaldo 9 vs Bayern Munich and Lionel Messi 9 vs Arsenal).

Party time in Bavaria

Bayern have already wrapped up their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title and are a goal up here going into the second leg.

Jupp Heynckes will be confident in seeing off Sevilla at the Allianz Arena this evening and booking their place in the final four.

But can they go all the way?

Tonight's games

Let's put last night behind us for now and concentrate on this evening's ties.

The big one, naturally, is between Real Madrid and Juventus.

A Cristiano Ronaldo masterclass in the first leg means Zinedine Zidane's men come into the game with a three-goal advantage over the Turin side, who face a near-impossible task now.

But we know nothing is a given in this game, don't we, Barcelona?

Manchester blues

It wasn't such a happy night for Manchester City as they were once again beaten by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's half-time meltdown didn't help matters, and the officials didn't help City's cause, but the Reds fully deserve their spot in the semi-finals.

Who will join them?

Roma Recap ♻️

Is it safe to come out yet?

Roma's comeback against Barcelona last night stunned the world and sparked the wildest of celebrations across the Italian capital.

Lionel Messi and his team-mates carried a three-goal lead to Stadio Olimpico following their 4-1 victory at Camp Nou, but a late Kostas Manolas goal dumped the Catalan club out of the competition.

And to think, there are some crazy people out there who genuinely don't love football...

The Championsssss!

Hello and welcome to Goal's live coverage of this evening's Champions League fixtures!

We've got our final set of quarter-final ties to look forward to, with Real Madrid hosting Juventus and Sevilla travelling to Bavaria to take on Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

We will be bringing you all the build-up, team news and updates as they happen, so sit tight!