NHL playoffs 2018: Today's scores, schedule, live updates

The puck drops on the 2018 NHL playoffs on Wednesday with three series-openers: the Philadelphia Flyers (No. 3) at the Pittsburgh Penguins (No. 2); the Minnesota Wild (No. 3) at the Winnipeg Jets (No. 2); and the Los Angeles Kings (WC1) at the Las Vegas Golden Knights (No. 1).
Follow along with live updates, scores and schedule for today's NHL playoff games.
NHL playoffs: Live scores
Today's NHL playoff games, scores and how to watch live (all times Eastern).
Flyers at Penguins, 7 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV
Wild at Jets, 7 p.m. – CNBC, SN, fuboTV
Kings at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV
NHL playoff schedule
All times Eastern.
|Thursday, April 12
|Maple Leafs at Bruins, 7 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV
|Devils at Lightning, 7 p.m. – NHL Network, SN, fuboTV
|Blue Jackets at Capitals, 7:30 p.m. – USA, SN360, fuboTV
|Avalanche at Predators, 9:30 p.m. – NBCSN, SN, fuboTV
|Sharks at Ducks, 10:30 p.m. – USA, SN360, fuboTV
|Friday, April 13
|Flyers at Penguins, 7 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV
|Wild at Jets, 7:30 p.m. – USA, SN, fuboTV
|Kings at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV
|Saturday, April 14
|Devils at Lightning, 3 p.m. – NBC, CNBC, SN360, fuboTV
|Avalanche at Predators, 3 p.m. – NBC, CNBC, SN, fuboTV
|Maple Leafs at Bruins, 8 p.m. - NBC, CBC, fuboTV
|Sharks at Ducks, 10:30 p.m. – NBCSN, SN360, fuboTV
|Sunday, April 15
|Penguins at Flyers, 3 p.m. – NBC, CBC, fuboTV
|Jets at Wild, 7 p.m. – USA, SN, fuboTV
|Blue Jackets at Capitals, 7:30 p.m. - NBCSN, SN360, fuboTV
|Golden Knights at Kings, 10:30 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV
|Monday, April 16
|Bruins at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV,
|Lightning at Devils, 7:30 p.m. – CNBC, SN, fuboTV
|Predators at Avalanche, 10 p.m. – NBCSN, SN, fuboTV
|Ducks at Sharks, 10:30 p.m. – CNBC, SN1, fuboTV
|Tuesday, April 17
|Capitals at Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. – NBCSN, SN360, fuboTV
|Jets at Wild, 8 p.m. – CNBC, SN, fuboTV
|Golden Knights at Kings, 10:30 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV
|Wednesday, April 18
|Penguins at Flyers, 7 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV
|Lightning at Devils, 7:30 p.m. – GOLF, SN, fuboTV
|Predators at Avalanche, 10 p.m. – NBCSN, SN, fuboTV
|Ducks at Sharks, 10:30 pm - GOLF, SN1, fuboTV
|Thursday, April 19
|Bruins at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. – CBC, fuboTV, NBCSN
|Capitals at Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. – USA, SN, fuboTV
|* Kings at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. – TBD
|Friday, April 20
|* Avalanche at Predators, TBD
|* Flyers at Penguins, TBD
|* Wild at Jets, TBD
|* Sharks at Ducks, TBD
|Saturday, April 21
|* Maple Leafs at Bruins, TBD
|* Devils at Lightning, TBD
|* Blue Jackets at Capitals, TBD
|* Golden Knights at Kings, TBD
|Sunday, April 22
|* Predators at Avalanche, TBD
|* Penguins at Flyers, TBD
|* Jets at Wild, TBD
|* Ducks at Sharks, TBD
|Monday, April 23
|* Bruins at Maple Leafs, TBD
|* Lightning at Devils, TBD
|* Capitals at Blue Jackets, TBD
|* Kings at Golden Knights, TBD
|Tuesday, April 24
|* Avalanche at Predators, TBD
|* Flyers at Penguins, TBD
|* Sharks at Ducks, TBD
|Wednesday, April 25
|* Maple Leafs at Bruins, TBD
|* Devils at Lightning, TBD
|* Blue Jackets at Capitals, TBD
|* Wild at Jets, TBD
*If necessary; time, TV TBD.