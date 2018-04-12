News

NHL playoffs 2018: Today's scores, schedule, live updates

The puck drops on the 2018 NHL playoffs on Wednesday with three series-openers: the Philadelphia Flyers (No. 3) at the Pittsburgh Penguins (No. 2); the Minnesota Wild (No. 3) at the Winnipeg Jets (No. 2); and the Los Angeles Kings (WC1) at the Las Vegas Golden Knights (No. 1).

Follow along with live updates, scores and schedule for today's NHL playoff games.


NHL playoffs: Live scores


Today's NHL playoff games, scores and how to watch live (all times Eastern).

MORE: Watch NHL playoff action on fuboTV (7-day free trial)


Flyers at Penguins, 7 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV

Wild at Jets, 7 p.m. – CNBC, SN, fuboTV

Kings at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV

NHL playoff schedule

All times Eastern.



*If necessary; time, TV TBD.

Thursday, April 12
Maple Leafs at Bruins, 7 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV
Devils at Lightning, 7 p.m. – NHL Network, SN, fuboTV
Blue Jackets at Capitals, 7:30 p.m. – USA, SN360, fuboTV
Avalanche at Predators, 9:30 p.m. – NBCSN, SN, fuboTV
Sharks at Ducks, 10:30 p.m. – USA, SN360, fuboTV
Friday, April 13
Flyers at Penguins, 7 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV
Wild at Jets, 7:30 p.m. – USA, SN, fuboTV
Kings at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV
Saturday, April 14
Devils at Lightning, 3 p.m. – NBC, CNBC, SN360, fuboTV
Avalanche at Predators, 3 p.m. – NBC, CNBC, SN, fuboTV
Maple Leafs at Bruins, 8 p.m. - NBC, CBC, fuboTV
Sharks at Ducks, 10:30 p.m. – NBCSN, SN360, fuboTV
Sunday, April 15
Penguins at Flyers, 3 p.m. – NBC, CBC, fuboTV
Jets at Wild, 7 p.m. – USA, SN, fuboTV
Blue Jackets at Capitals, 7:30 p.m. - NBCSN, SN360, fuboTV
Golden Knights at Kings, 10:30 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV
Monday, April 16
Bruins at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV,
Lightning at Devils, 7:30 p.m. – CNBC, SN, fuboTV
Predators at Avalanche, 10 p.m. – NBCSN, SN, fuboTV
Ducks at Sharks, 10:30 p.m. – CNBC, SN1, fuboTV
Tuesday, April 17
Capitals at Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. – NBCSN, SN360, fuboTV
Jets at Wild, 8 p.m. – CNBC, SN, fuboTV
Golden Knights at Kings, 10:30 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV
Wednesday, April 18
Penguins at Flyers, 7 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV
Lightning at Devils, 7:30 p.m. – GOLF, SN, fuboTV
Predators at Avalanche, 10 p.m. – NBCSN, SN, fuboTV
Ducks at Sharks, 10:30 pm - GOLF, SN1, fuboTV
Thursday, April 19
Bruins at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. – CBC, fuboTV, NBCSN
Capitals at Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. – USA, SN, fuboTV
* Kings at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. – TBD
Friday, April 20
* Avalanche at Predators, TBD
* Flyers at Penguins, TBD
* Wild at Jets, TBD
* Sharks at Ducks, TBD
Saturday, April 21
* Maple Leafs at Bruins, TBD
* Devils at Lightning, TBD
* Blue Jackets at Capitals, TBD
* Golden Knights at Kings, TBD
Sunday, April 22
* Predators at Avalanche, TBD
* Penguins at Flyers, TBD
* Jets at Wild, TBD
* Ducks at Sharks, TBD
Monday, April 23
* Bruins at Maple Leafs, TBD
* Lightning at Devils, TBD
* Capitals at Blue Jackets, TBD
* Kings at Golden Knights, TBD
Tuesday, April 24
* Avalanche at Predators, TBD
* Flyers at Penguins, TBD
* Sharks at Ducks, TBD
Wednesday, April 25
* Maple Leafs at Bruins, TBD
* Devils at Lightning, TBD
* Blue Jackets at Capitals, TBD
* Wild at Jets, TBD


NHL playoffs: Live updates


