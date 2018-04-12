The puck drops on the 2018 NHL playoffs on Wednesday with three series-openers: the Philadelphia Flyers (No. 3) at the Pittsburgh Penguins (No. 2); the Minnesota Wild (No. 3) at the Winnipeg Jets (No. 2); and the Los Angeles Kings (WC1) at the Las Vegas Golden Knights (No. 1).

NHL playoffs 2018: Today's scores, schedule, live updates

Thursday, April 12 Maple Leafs at Bruins, 7 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV Devils at Lightning, 7 p.m. – NHL Network, SN, fuboTV Blue Jackets at Capitals, 7:30 p.m. – USA, SN360, fuboTV Avalanche at Predators, 9:30 p.m. – NBCSN, SN, fuboTV Sharks at Ducks, 10:30 p.m. – USA, SN360, fuboTV Friday, April 13 Flyers at Penguins, 7 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV Wild at Jets, 7:30 p.m. – USA, SN, fuboTV Kings at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV

*If necessary; time, TV TBD. Saturday, April 14 Devils at Lightning, 3 p.m. – NBC, CNBC, SN360, fuboTV Avalanche at Predators, 3 p.m. – NBC, CNBC, SN, fuboTV Maple Leafs at Bruins, 8 p.m. - NBC, CBC, fuboTV Sharks at Ducks, 10:30 p.m. – NBCSN, SN360, fuboTV Sunday, April 15 Penguins at Flyers, 3 p.m. – NBC, CBC, fuboTV Jets at Wild, 7 p.m. – USA, SN, fuboTV Blue Jackets at Capitals, 7:30 p.m. - NBCSN, SN360, fuboTV Golden Knights at Kings, 10:30 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV Monday, April 16 Bruins at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV, Lightning at Devils, 7:30 p.m. – CNBC, SN, fuboTV Predators at Avalanche, 10 p.m. – NBCSN, SN, fuboTV Ducks at Sharks, 10:30 p.m. – CNBC, SN1, fuboTV Tuesday, April 17 Capitals at Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. – NBCSN, SN360, fuboTV Jets at Wild, 8 p.m. – CNBC, SN, fuboTV Golden Knights at Kings, 10:30 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV Wednesday, April 18 Penguins at Flyers, 7 p.m. – NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV Lightning at Devils, 7:30 p.m. – GOLF, SN, fuboTV Predators at Avalanche, 10 p.m. – NBCSN, SN, fuboTV Ducks at Sharks, 10:30 pm - GOLF, SN1, fuboTV Thursday, April 19 Bruins at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. – CBC, fuboTV, NBCSN Capitals at Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. – USA, SN, fuboTV * Kings at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. – TBD Friday, April 20 * Avalanche at Predators, TBD * Flyers at Penguins, TBD * Wild at Jets, TBD * Sharks at Ducks, TBD Saturday, April 21 * Maple Leafs at Bruins, TBD * Devils at Lightning, TBD * Blue Jackets at Capitals, TBD * Golden Knights at Kings, TBD Sunday, April 22 * Predators at Avalanche, TBD * Penguins at Flyers, TBD * Jets at Wild, TBD * Ducks at Sharks, TBD Monday, April 23 * Bruins at Maple Leafs, TBD * Lightning at Devils, TBD * Capitals at Blue Jackets, TBD * Kings at Golden Knights, TBD Tuesday, April 24 * Avalanche at Predators, TBD * Flyers at Penguins, TBD * Sharks at Ducks, TBD Wednesday, April 25 * Maple Leafs at Bruins, TBD * Devils at Lightning, TBD * Blue Jackets at Capitals, TBD * Wild at Jets, TBD

NHL playoffs: Live updates

2018 Stanley Cup playoffs