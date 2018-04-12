LOOK: Bellagio displays 120-pound chocolate sculpture of Marc-Andre Fleury

After less than one full season with the Golden Knights, Marc-Andre Fleury has been immortalized in Las Vegas — in chocolate.

The Bellagio Las Vegas on Monday unveiled a life-size sculpture of the veteran goaltender that will be on display at the Bellagio Patisserie throughout the postseason in celebration of the Knights qualifying for the playoffs in their inaugural season.



As if you needed a reason to love more



"I have been a lifelong hockey fan so to witness all of the success the Vegas Golden Knights have achieved is truly remarkable," Bellagio President and COO Randy Morton said, via NHL.com. "From Marc-Andre Fleury's 400-plus wins to (William) Karlsson's hat trick to many other team highlights, the players have had an amazing inaugural season. The Bellagio Patisserie chocolate sculpture pays tribute to all they have accomplished."

The striking model is made from milk, dark and white chocolate totaling 90 pounds as well as 10 pounds of fondant and 20 pounds of Rice Krispies Treats. The detailed five-foot figure took assistant executive pastry chefs Yamilet Hillers and Jerome Jacob five weeks to complete.

Fluery, who had previously spent his entire career with the Penguins after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft, quickly became a fan favorite after being picked up by the Knights in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

"I saw pictures of it. It looks awesome," Fleury said. "I want to stop by and go check it out and bring my kids so they can see. I think it's pretty impressive."

The Knights will kick off the Western Conference quarterfinals series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday.