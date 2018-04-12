It was a phenomenal weekend for Mexico's top attackers.

Mexicans Abroad Minute: Chicharito, Lozano, Jimenez all score in Europe

A front line of Raul Jimenez, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Hirving Lozano starting a World Cup match isn't out of the question.

While Jimenez hasn't excelled playing out wide, he looks set to enter the summer tournament in good form. After scoring last weekend, he doubled his efforts this weekend with a pair of goals in Benfica's 2-1 win over Vitoria Setubal. In contrast to most matches, Jimenez started and rewarded the manager's faith in him, scoring from the run of play in the first half and from the penalty spot for the late winner.

Chicharito once again took advantage of one of his favorite "victims," coming on as a substitute against Chelsea to bring West Ham United level against the Blues. It's the fourth time he's come on as a sub at Stamford Bridge, scoring in all four appearances.

Not to be outdone, Hirving Lozano also scored, taking part in a five-goal second half as PSV beat AZ, 3-2.

There were other standout performances this weekend with Hector Moreno anchoring the Real Sociedad defense in a 5-0 win over Girona.

Things weren't as good for Miguel Layun, who started as well ahead of Sevilla's UEFA Champions League match against Bayern Munich (in which he can't play because he is cap-tied to Porto) but fell 4-0 to Celta Vigo. The El Tri left back has settled in at right back for the La Liga side and played that position Saturday.

Guillermo Ochoa and Standard fell to Genk as the Belgian playoff phase continues, with the goalkeeper seeing one of his center backs sent off late. Standard needs a win this weekend when it hosts Gent in the third match of the phase.

Click the video above to see this week's one-minute rundown of how Mexican players performed in Europe.