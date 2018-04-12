News

Ohio State spring game: Preview, time, TV channel, how to watch online

Ohio State is looking to return to the College Football Playoff for the third time in five years in 2018, after barely missing the cut last season.

The Buckeyes will have their work cut out for them, replacing myriad talent on both sides of the ball, including likely first round-cornerback Denzel Ward and quarterback J.T. Barrett, a three-time team captain.

MORE: Ohio State QB competition: Follow the leader

The battle to replace Barrett has consumed headlines concerning the Buckeyes heading into the 2018 season, and with good reason: All three quarterbacks — Dwayne Haskins, Joe Burrow and Tate Martell — are extremely talented, yet unproven. Whoever wins that battle will lead . team that has gone 73-8 in the Urban Meyer era.

Here's a look at everything you'll need to know to tune into the Ohio State spring game:

TV:

Ohio State Buckeyes spring game


Time: 1:45 p.m. ET
Location: Columbus, Ohio

Big Ten Network
Streaming: fuboTV (sign up for a 7-day free trial)
