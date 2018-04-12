Brandon Starc feels he may have taken a step out of his brother Mitchell's shadow by winning gold at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

Mitchell Starc's brother wins Commonwealth gold

Australia fast bowler Mitchell was ruled out of the Indian Premier League due to a stress fracture of his right leg, but his younger sibling was able to put his best foot forward on the Gold Coast.

Brandon produced a personal best in the high jump final, clearing 2.32 metres to take the title for the host nation.

Asked if he had emerged from his brother's shadow, a laughing Brandon told Channel Seven: "I don't know, It's a big shadow to come out of, maybe a bit more than what it was.

"It was surreal really. Just incredible, I have no words."

Mitchell tweeted a clip of the winning jump and posted: "Get in there boy! Gold medal at the Com games! Bloody awesome @Brandonstarc93 super proud young fella."