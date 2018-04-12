Chase Elliot has been assessed NASCAR's most severe penalty once again after it was found he had a rear-window issue upon inspection after the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway Sunday.

Chase Elliott, No. 9 team, receive second severe penalty of season

NASCAR announced Wednesday that Elliott and the No. 9 car were docked 20 driver and owner points after it was found "a brace that supports the rear window did not meet specifications for keeping rear window glass rigid in all directions."

Crew Chief Alan Gustafson was also fined $50,000 and suspended for the next two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship points events.

This is the second time this season Elliott and the No. 9 car has been assessed an L1 penalty. The first instance came at ISM Raceway in Phoenix when it was found the team had a rear-suspension issue.

For that violation, Hendrick Motorsports was docked 25 owner and driver points while Gustafson was also fined $50,000. In that instance, though, Gustafson was not suspended. However, Car Chief Josh Kirk did receive a two-race suspension.

Elliott finished third in Phoenix in March and 11th at Texas Motor Speedway Sunday.