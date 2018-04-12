Robert Kraft has joined the legion of athletes who think rapper Meek Mill should not be in prison.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft visits rapper Meek Mill in prison

The Patriots owner visited Mill at the state prison in Chester City in Pennsylvania along with fellow billionaire, entrepreneur Michael Rubin.

"Amazing young man. I know how I’d feel if I was in the situation he is," Kraft said outside the prison, via NBC Philadelphia. "Every time I see him, I just come away more impressed. He’s very intelligent. And makes it clear to me we have to do something with criminal justice reform."

Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was sentenced to prison between two and four years in November 2017 for violating his parole, a sentence many said was too harsh.

Judge Genece Brinkley, who has overseen the case, has been accused of being "vindictive and erroneous" in her strict sentencing.

MORE:

Robert Kraft says there is no issue with Tom Brady's current contract



"This guy's a great guy. (He) shouldn't be here," Kraft said.

Mill was arrested in 2007 on drug and weapon violations. He was released from prison in 2009 after serving six months, but was arrested while on parole for failing a drug test, leaving the region without permission, fighting with someone at the St. Louis airport and illegally operating an ATV in New York City.