Aaron Boone said the reason he believes Luis Severino got hit hard in a 14-1 loss to the Red Sox Tuesday was because he may have been tipping his pitches.

Luis Severino may have tipped his pitches vs. Red Sox Tuesday

“We’ve addressed certain things in the past,” Boone told reporters, via the NY Post. “We’ve noticed things from time to time. We’re always as vigilant as we can be with what he may or may not be doing.”

Severino had allowed a mere six hits and two runs through 13 innings in his first two starts of the year, but he gave up eight hits and five runs in five innings against the Red Sox.

Part of that had to do with the cold weather and the fact that the 24-year-old's slider was not at its best, but Boston jumped all over his fastball throughout the night which had great velocity from start to finish.

That makes one think the Red Sox knew what was coming.

“I don’t know if I was tipping or if they saw something, but the game is not the time to be working on it,” Severino said. “I need to see video to see what’s going on, if there is anything going on.”

This is not the first time it has been suggested that Severino was tipping his pitches. In games against the Twins and the Cubs in 2017, players from both clubs suggested they knew what was coming.