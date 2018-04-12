Pep Guardiola hit with UEFA charge after Man City Champions League exit

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been charged with improper conduct after he was sent to the stands by referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz during Tuesday's Champions League defeat to Liverpool, UEFA has confirmed.

BREAKING NEWS: Guardiola hit with UEFA charge after Man City Champions League exit

City lost 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium due to second-half goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, which completed a 5-1 aggregate triumph for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Chasing an improbable comeback following a 3-0 reverse at Anfield last week, Guardiola named an attacking line-up and the hosts led on the night through Gabriel Jesus inside two minutes.

READ MORE: Liverpool’s win over City in pictures

READ MORE: Liverpool see off Man City to reach semi-finals

READ MORE: Pep sent off during bad night for Man City

READ MORE: 5 things we learned from the Etihad

Wave upon wave of further attacks during the first half proved fruitless, however, and the City boss confronted his countryman Lahoz on the field at the break over Leroy Sane having a goal ruled out for offside. Replays showed Liverpool midfielder James Milner played the ball in the Germany winger's direction.

Guardiola's UEFA rap sheet includes two breaches of the organisation's disciplinary regulations – "dismissal from the bench" and "improper conduct of the coach".

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, the City manager spoke witheringly of Mateu Lahoz's officiating.

"I said it [Sane's effort] was a goal. I didn't insult him, I was polite, I was correct. But Mateu Lahoz is a special guy, he likes to be different, he likes to be special," he said.

"I know what happened in Monaco last season, at 1-1, with an incredible penalty [not given to] Sergio Aguero.

"He's special. When everybody sees things, he likes to decide the opposite. I didn't say any wrong word."