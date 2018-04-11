Usain Bolt touched down in Australia on Thursday as the 2018 Commonwealth Games continued into day seven on the Gold Coast.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Bolt touches down, Montsho back among the golds

The eight-time Olympic champion - whose focus in now on trying to earn a professional football contract - is retired from the track, but he arrived in time to see another Jamaica add to their medal tally in the athletics.

It was Amantle Montsho who stole the headlines at Carrara Stadium, though, as the former 400 metres world champion won her first gold since returning from a doping ban stemming from the previous Games in Glasgow.

BOLT HERE TO CHEER

He may no longer be competing, but Bolt is always likely to attract attention.

The Jamaican sprint icon has arrived in Queensland and is relishing the opportunity to see the competition from another angle, while hoping his compatriots continue to impress on the track.

"We are a big track nation, so I always expect the best from them," he told 7 News."This is the first time I'm going to be at a championship and not competing. I'm excited just to watch, to cheer on and to get to see it from another angle."

Bolt will have enjoyed seeing Aisha Praught claim Jamaica's only athletics gold of the day with a surprise win in the 3000m steeplechase.

MONTSHO BACK WITH A BANG

Having served a two-year ban after failing a drugs test at the 2014 Games, Botswana's Montsho reclaimed the title she won in 2010.

A season's best of 50.15 seconds saw her pip Jamaican duo Anastasia Le-Roy and Stephanie McPherson to the top step of the podium, securing her first medal since her return from suspension.

Elaine Thompson booked a place in Thursday's 200m final, but she was beaten in her semi-final by Shaunae Miller-Uibo and was the slowest automatic qualifier.

South Africa's Luvo Manyonga added the men's long jump title to his 2017 IAAF World Championship win, while Australia's Brandon Starc took gold in the high jump. Kathryn Mitchell gave the home fans further cause for celebration by topping the standings in the women's javelin.

MORE JOY FOR LAUGHER

While Jack Laugher defended his 1m springboard gold by beating Australia's James Connor, James Heatly's bronze made him Scotland's first diving medallist since his grandfather triumphed in 1958.

"My grandfather was my inspiration and he's the reason I'm doing this today," Heatly told BBC Sport. "I'm a bit emotional right now because it means so much to me."