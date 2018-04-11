



Demetrious Johnson still reigns supreme in SN MMA Pound-for-Pound Rankings March was an entertaining, but quiet month in the Octagon, with just a pair of fight cards and only one member of the Sporting News MMA Pound-for-Pound Rankings stepping into the UFC cage and registering a victory. While Cris Cyborg’s over Yana Kunitskaya at UFC 222 was as dominant and one-sided as ever, the women’s featherweight champion still hasn’t moved up in the rankings, as the four fighters ahead of her on this list are currently in a class of their own. Here’s a look at how our Top 10 shakes out. These are the Sporting News MMA Pound-for-Pound Rankings for April 2018.



1

Rose Namajunas



The question of whether or not Rose Namajunas was a fluke following her UFC 217 victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk was answered at UFC 223. Namajunas passed with flying colors, retaining her title over the former champion in their rematch at 223. While she didn’t win this one in the first round like she did at UFC 217, Namajunas showed championship mettle, going five rounds. When the pressure is at its highest entering the fifth, you have to dig in deep like you never have before, and Namajunas did just that. Namajunas showed she is for real. Let’s remember, she’s only 25 and still has plenty of room to grow. — Muehlhausen



2

Amanda Nunes



Not all was lost for the women’s bantamweight champion after all, as she defends her title against Raquel Pennington at UFC 224. If Nunes get by Pennington, a showdown against Cris Cyborg to determine the best female fighter on the planet could take place later in 2018. — Muehlhausen



3

Tony Ferguson



This was supposed to be where I set up what was at stake for Ferguson in his showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223, but because we can’t have nice things and the MMA gods have a cruel sense of humor, that fight was scrapped for the fourth time on April Fools' Day. Now, not fighting Nurmagomedov doesn’t diminish anything that “El Cucuy” has done over the last 10 fights or somehow change his standing in the division — he’s still been masterful and remains one of the absolute best lightweights in the world — but missing out on this opportunity does mean he misses out on the chance to move up in these rankings. — Kyte



4

Khabib Nurmagomedov



The fact that people actually came away from UFC 223 unimpressed with “The Eagle” is mind-numbing to me. Here’s a guy who is unbeaten in 26 professional fights, who calmly dealt with two opponent’s being forced out of the fight — one roughly 36 hours before go time — and still strolled into the Octagon and put up scores of 50-44, 50-43, 50-43 while showing improvement in the striking department. The idea that Nurmagomedov’s showing in Brooklyn was poor is laughable and the fact that he faced everything he faced and didn’t flinch while dominating Al Iaquinta should tell you everything you need to know about the Dagestani grappling machine’s focus. Regardless of whether he faces Tony Ferguson or Conor McGregor next, the unbeaten superstar can already make a case for being the absolute best fighter in the lightweight division and would cement his standing with an win over either one. — Kyte



5

Stipe Miocic



Less than a week after defeating Francis Ngannou at UFC 220, the UFC announced Miocic would be defending his heavyweight title against Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 226. Fitting, because they'll also be coaches on the upcoming season of “The Ultimate Fighter." Even though he holds the record for most consecutive title defenses, a win over Cormier — who before moving down to light heavyweight was 13-0 and captured the Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix championship — would not only give him the biggest win of his career but the title of greatest heavyweight of all time. — Muehlhausen



6

Cris Cyborg



Cyborg did what Cyborg does at UFC 222, riding out Kunitskaya’s initial takedown to return to open space, wallop her with a big right hand and pound out the finish. The performance pushed her unbeaten streak to 20 fights (and counting) and further upped the interest in a potential showdown with bantamweight queen Amanda Nunes, who has a fight lined up with Raquel Pennington in May to get through first. Rather than holding out for an all-Brazilian clash of the champions, Team Cyborg should be continuing to push for more frequent opportunities against whoever is available. Whatever happens, Cyborg remains a force of natural and a fixture in these rankings. — Kyte



7

Tyron Woodley



Woodley is sidelined due to shoulder surgery, but from all indications given to Sporting News, an early summer return is being targeted. Woodley would face the winner of the reported interim title fight between Colby Covington and Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 224. Why the UFC would make an interim title fight is beyond me. Woodley last competed in July, so it isn’t like he’s been inactive for a long period of time. It appears the reason the UFC made the interim title fight was just to load up the card, which is the wrong reason to make the fight. — Muehlhausen



8

Max Holloway



Like everyone else, I was bummed that Holloway busted up his ankle and was forced out of his bout with Frankie Edgar at UFC 222, but then he went and volunteered to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov on six days notice at UFC 223 and I was like, “We don’t deserve Max Holloway!” But then he was pulled from that fight due to medical concerns and I just wept into my hands for a while, wondering why the MMA gods are so cruel. Even though we've gone back-to-back months with Holloway being scheduled and still not stepping into the cage, he remains one of the absolute best fighters on the planet and the fact that he was willing to step in against Nurmagomedov stands as Exhibit A in the case for "Blessed" being a certified badass. Not only did he jump at the opportunity, he was pumped to test himself against the unbeaten lightweight standout. Don't be surprised if he chases that fight again in the future. For now, we just have to wait for the UFC to book him with Brian Ortega and cross our fingers that both men make it through camp and into the cage in optimum condition because if they do, that featherweight title fight will be fireworks. — Kyte



9

Daniel Cormier



With Jon Jones likely to be suspended for awhile, the light heavyweight division is Cormier’s. Perhaps it should have always been that way. Some didn't give Cormier credit for the wins he earned — maybe he would have defeated Jones if the former long-time reigning champion wasn’t on PEDs. Cormier has an opportunity to become an all-time great and become only the second fighter in UFC history to hold two titles at the once if he can best Miocic at UFC 226. — Muehlhausen